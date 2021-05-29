Philpot’s Holly Holton shot an 82 to win the Girls’ 16-18 division of the GO Junior Golf Series event on Friday at Windward Heights Country Club in Hawesville.
Other female division winners included Owensboro’s Alexa Salamah (13-15, 18 holes); McQuady’s Adelynn Moorman (13-15, 9 holes); Owensboro’s Baylie Billingsley (11-12); and Owensboro’s Briley Billingsley (9-10, 6 holes).
Roth’s Shelton Smith shot a 76 to win the Boys’ 16-18 division.
Other male division winners were Madisonville’s Ben Dickerson (13-15, 18 holes); Leitchfield’s Jackson Mayes (13-15, 9 holes); Madisonville’s Treyson Raymer (11-12); Owensboro’s Colby Vanover (9-10, 6 holes); and Owensboro’s Willie Bushong (8-and-under, 3 holes).
