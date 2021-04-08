By all accounts, the high school basketball season was a huge success this year.
The mere fact that here we are — in mid-April, with the KHSAA boys’ state champion already crowned and the girls’ state tournament just getting started — is a minor miracle in itself.
When basketball season began in early January, it remained to be seen how the first indoor sports season would go, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Football season had its ups and downs, but ultimately, the season was completed.
But, moving indoors, how would basketball go? As it turned out, exceedingly well.
Sure, it was far from perfect. Many teams were held out of action due to health and safety protocols throughout the year. Some schools were faced with multiple shutdowns stemming from coronavirus concerns. But in the end, here we are.
Was it a normal year? Not even close.
Face coverings were required at all games, seating capacity was limited, and equipment needed to be cleaned and sanitized to an almost pristine condition. No post-game handshakes, no fans gathering after contests — nothing. There weren’t even tip-offs, so opening possessions were determined by a coin flip.
But, kids were allowed to play ball in a safe manner. That’s the important thing.
Athletes this year were tough, too. Not just in the physical sense, but the 2021 season has been more of a mental challenge than any other time in recent memory.
You start, you stop. The game’s on, the game’s canceled, there’s a new game, that one’s canceled now, too — the scenarios this year were enough to make anyone’s head spin.
And, in that same vein, high school coaches deserve their just due, as well.
In talking with area coaches throughout the year, there’s been no bigger headache than the process of getting through this season. Yet, as a whole, they made it work.
The Apollo High School girls’ hoops team, for example, had 15 regular-season games canceled due to the coronavirus. The E-Gals missed five games from Jan. 21 to Feb. 1 and seven others from Feb. 11 to Feb. 22. Yet, Apollo got rolling late in the year to win the 9th District and 3rd Region tournaments and is set to begin state tournament play Thursday against Henderson County.
Similar hiatuses weren’t uncommon.
Owensboro Catholic’s girls had 10 games wiped off the schedule, including what became a forfeit in the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic tournament. The Daviess County girls missed out on eight games. Four games were missed by the Owensboro girls.
On the boys’ side, Apollo, DC, Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic all had nine games canceled apiece.
When each practice, each game, each opportunity to step out on the floor is a chance to get better and improve, every minute is valuable. I’m not questioning the KHSAA’s reasoning for their protocols, nor am I criticizing the professional medical advice commissioner Julian Tackett and his staff received — those are both above my pay grade — but it’s a simple fact that time is precious, and much playing time was lost over the last few months.
However, it beats the alternative.
Last year, there wasn’t a state tournament. There wasn’t a high school spring sports period. There was nothing at all.
And this year, fall sports were a guinea pig of sorts. Eventually, as more information became available, basketball was deemed safe to play. It’s certainly better than what we anticipated in late 2020 — which, if you were cautious, wasn’t much at all.
So, hat’s off to the players, the coaches, school administrators, fans and others. The finish line for basketball is here, and the ride has been better than expected.
