Oftentimes, there's a fine line between a winning season and a losing season, and Hancock County High School's football team will be attempting to do all the little things necessary to stay on the winning side in 2019.
Last year, the Hornets featured a high-powered offense led by Darian Clay, but nonetheless finished 5-6 under head coach Bobby Eubanks.
"For us, it's about finishing games this year," Eubanks said. "We felt like some games that could have been won got away from us last season, so we're looking to be more consistent, more efficient, and close games out in a better way this time.
"Our kids have worked hard in the preseason, and I like what I've seen so far from our football team -- we just need to take that next step and find ways to finish strong in the games we're in position to win."
OFFENSE
Hancock County's triple-option features Clay, who played quarterback last season but will now be getting the ball from the fullback position.
A 6-foot, 180-pound junior, Clay was one of the premier offensive players in western Kentucky in 2018, rushing for 1,580 yards (17th in state) and scoring 27 touchdowns. His 192 points scored ranked sixth in Kentucky.
"He's as good an athlete as I've coached," Eubanks said of Clay. "We'll move him around a little bit and take advantage of his versatility. His work ethic has been good this summer, and we're looking for him to have another big season for us."
Running the controls for the Hornets at quarterback will be senior Blaze Nalley, who has played a variety of positions during his career.
"Blaze is a hard worker and a good leader," Eubanks said.
Junior Tristan Robbins and sophomore Noah Mize are also slated for backfield duty. Wide receivers include juniors Sebastian Fredell and Payden Lane.
Along the line will be junior left tackle Trinity Hinton, senior left guard Jesse Gray, sophomore center JT Richards, senior right guard Ryan Garrison and freshman right tackle Logan Willis.
"We're excited about the possibilities with our offense," Eubanks said. "We want to be efficient, drive the ball downfield, eat up the clock and have a good result at the end."
DEFENSE
The Hornets' 3-4-4 alignment starts up front with sophomore end Christian Richards, nose tackle Gray and end Hinton.
"Our defensive front is as strong as we've been in several years," Eubanks said.
The linebacking corps, meanwhile, will feature Friddell, junior Luke Garrison, freshman Jack Duncan, along with Ryan Garrison.
"This is a group that flies around to the football very well," Eubanks said, "and they're improving every day."
Hancock has three players vying for the starting left cornerback position, including junior Steven Garrett, Layne and freshman Austin Volocko. Otherwise, the Hornets are set with Cole Dixon at free safety, Clay at strong safety and senior Caleb Pate at right cornerback.
"All of these guys have a nose for the football," Eubanks said, "and and they close on the ball very well."
Eubanks said keeping the ball in front of them will be essential to success.
"We can't have the ball thrown over us, particularly when we face pass-oriented teams," he said. "This will be a big key for our defense."
SPECIAL TEAMS
Hancock will feature speed and elusiveness on its return teams, anchored by Clay and also including freshman Xander Early and Robbins.
Early also will handle placekicking duties.
"He's a good athlete with a good leg," Eubanks said. "We're trying to develop him as our kicker for four years."
Clay will once again be the punter.
"We've really worked hard on special teams coming into the season," Eubanks said. "We've got some young guys who can really give us a lift in this phase of the game."
OUTLOOK
Eubanks is optimistic about the Hornets' potential this fall.
"It's going to be important for us to take care of the football," he said, "and we want to control the things we can control. We want to right the wrongs that hurt us at times last season, and we just want to play the game as well as we can play it week in and week out."
The Hornets also want to execute in the fine-line areas that separate victory from defeat.
"Definitely, we want to have a winning season and host a playoff game," Eubanks said. "Again, it's about being consistent, efficient and finishing games strong. If we do this, we're going to be all right."
---
HORNETS' SCHEDULE
DATE|OPPONENT|TIME
Aug. 23|Grayson County|7 p.m.
Aug. 30|at Louisville Fairdale|6:30 p.m.
Sept. 6|at Ohio County|7 p.m.
Sept. 13|Edmonson County|7 p.m.
Sept. 20|at Barren County|7 p.m.
Sept. 27|at Butler County|7 p.m.
Oct. 4|Todd County Central|7 p.m.
Oct. 18|at Owensboro Catholic|7 p.m.
Oct. 25|McLean County|7 p.m.
Nov. 1|Breckinridge County|7 p.m.
