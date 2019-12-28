Colin Elder scored 27 points and Cole Dixon added 22 as Hancock County battled past Caverna 87-83 in overtime on Saturday in the Hancock County Classic boys' high school basketball tournament in Hawesville.
Evan Ferry scored 13 and Kaleb Keown added 12 for the victorious Hornets.
Dee Richardson poured in a game-best 35 points for the Colonels, who also got 25 points from Jax Dunagan and 22 points from Drew Rhodes.
Later on Saturday, Ryan Ogle, Dixon and Keown each scored 17 points as Hancock County (4-6) posted a 68-60 victory over Allen County-Scottsville.
Owen Stamper scored a game-best 18 points for the Patriots, who also got 16 points from Jax Cooper.
CAVERNA 14-17-29-13-10 -- 83
HANCOCK COUNTY 20-20-15-18-14 -- 87
Caverna (83) -- Richardson 35, Dunagan 25, Rhodes 22, Wood 1.
Hancock County (87) -- Elder 27, Dixon 22, Ferry 13, Keown 12, Ogle 8, Powers 3, Reeves 2.
ALLEN CO.-SCOTTSVILLE 14-10-14-22 -- 60
HANCOCK COUNTY 15-16-15-22 -- 68
Allen County-Scottsville (60) -- Stamper 18, Cooper 16, Shirley 9, Smith 6, Calvert 4, Ford 3, McIntire 2, Coffee 2.
Hancock County (68) -- Ogle 17, Dixon 17, Keown 17, Elder 11, Powers 3, Reeves 3.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 65, WILLIAMSTOWN 56
Ethan Howard scored a game-best 20 points to drive Whitesville Trinity past host Williamstown at the Williamstown Christmas Tournament.
The Raiders (4-7) trailed 38-33 at halftime, but limited the Demons to just 18 second-half points.
Cole Kightlinger paced Williamstown's balanced attack with 14 points. Bryant Henson and Caleb Tritschler each added 13 points for the Demons.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 8-25-20-12 -- 65
WILLIAMSTOWN 12-26-14-4 -- 56
Whitesville Trinity (65) -- Howard 20, Dickens 8, Wathen 7, Hall 7, Foster 6, Huff 6, Edge 5, Boarman 4, Wright 2.
Williamstown (56) -- Kightlinger 14, Henson 13, Tritschler 13, McClelland 10, Johnson 5, McCain 1.
FRANKLIN-SIMPSON 73, OWENSBORO 71
DeMarco Chatman scored 22 points and teammate Kysuan Stutzman added 20 as the Wildcats edged the Red Devils in the Purples Holiday Classic at Bowling Green High School.
Reis Dickinson and Jaiden Greathouse each scored 15 points to lead Owensboro (7-5), which also got 11 points from Kenyata Carbon.
Franklin-Simpson (4-5) also got 16 points from Andreyas Miller.
OWENSBORO 20-16-20-14 -- 71
FRANKLIN-SIMPSON 18-22-15-18 -- 73
Owensboro (71) -- Dickinson 15, Greathouse 15, Carbon 11, Wimsatt 8, Hagan 7, Robinson-Wales 6, Pendleton 4, Humphrey 3.
Franklin-Simpson (73) -- Chatman 22, Stutzman 20, Miller 16, Lacouture 6, Marshall 4, Ogles 3.
LOUISVILLE COLL. 70, OWENSBORO CATH. 66
Chez Moore scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Titans past the Aces in the Roy's Bar B-Q/1st Southern Bank Classic at Logan County High School in Russellville.
Catholic led 32-27 at halftime, but Collegiate went on a 20-13 third-quarter run to take the lead.
Ji Webb scored 17 points to lead the Aces (5-4), who also got 15 points from Drew Hartz and 11 points from Andrew Riney.
LOUISVILLE COLLEGIATE 15-12-20-23 -- 70
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 14-18-13-21 -- 66
Louisville Collegiate (70) -- Moore 22, Leachman 14, Holbrook 13, Brown 10, Manning 8, Thompson 3.
Owensboro Catholic (66) -- Webb 17, Hartz 15, Riney 13, Griffith 9, Weaver 9, Scales 3.
MCLEAN COUNTY 63, CAVERNA 49
Logan Patterson scored a game-high 22 points to help the Cougars defeat the Colonels in the Hancock County Classic at Hawesville.
McLean County (8-3) led 26-22 at halftime, then outscored Caverna 26-12 in the third period to pull away.
Jacob Clark and Brady Dame each scored 14 points for the Cougars.
Caverna was led by Dee Richardson's 22 points.
CAVERNA 6-16-12-15 -- 49
MCLEAN COUNTY 12-14-26-11 -- 63
Caverna (49) -- Richardson 17, Rhodes 16, Dunagan 10, Wood 3, Dennison 3.
McLean County (63) -- Patterson 22, Clark 14, Dame 14, Englehardt 7, Springer 4, Bishop 2.
OHIO COUNTY WINS TWO IN OWN TOURNEY
Ohio County won two games in the Beef O'Brady's/Danny Annis Memorial Tournament at Ohio County High School.
Elijah Decker scored 17 points and Tripp Manning added 15 as the Eagles rolled over Todd County Central, 77-46.
The Eagles led 15-6 at the first break before outscoring Todd County Central 29-12 in the second quarter to garner a 44-18 halftime advantage.
Ohio County climbed the glass for 17 offensive rebounds.
Deonte Toliver scored a game-best 20 points for the Rebels.
Later in the day, Ohio County defeated Edmonson County, 79-69, with Tripp Manning erupting for 30 points.
Dalton Decker scored 18 points to pace the Wildcats.
TODD COUNTY CENTRAL 6-12-19-9 -- 46
OHIO COUNTY 15-29-19-14 -- 77
Todd County Central (46) -- Toliver 20, Rager 12, D. Johnson 6, Morrow 4, Andrews 2, A. Johnson 2.
Ohio County (77) -- Decker 17, Manning 15, Culbertson 11, Pharis 10, Frady 9, Tichenor 4, Whitler 4.
EDMONSON COUNTY 15-14-21-19 -- 69
OHIO COUNTY 19-19-15-26 -- 79
Edmonson County (69) -- Decker 18, Clemmons 12, Wilson 12, Pierce 10, Rhodes 9, Booker 4, Smith 4.
Ohio County (79) -- Manning 30, Lewis 11, Frady 11, Tichenor 7, Decker 6, Culbertson 5, Renfrow 4, Whitler 3, Pharis 2.
GIRLSLADY ACES WIN TWO AT SOUTH WARREN
Owensboro Catholic posted a pair of victories in the FNB Holiday Bash at South Warren High School in Bowling Green.
In their opener, the Lady Aces edged Union City (Tenn.) 38-36, getting a game-best 17 points from Hannah McKay.
Amari Bonds led Union City with 12 points.
Later in the day, McKay scored 26 points as Catholic rolled over Newport Central Catholic, 69-50.
Spencer Harvey scored 14 points for the Lady Aces, who also got 12 points from Camille Conkright.
Annie Heck's 15 points paced Newport Central Catholic.
UNION CITY 7-10-7-11 -- 35
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 12-11-8-7 -- 38
Union City (35) -- Bonds 12, Williams 6, Stephens 6, Davis 6, Thielbold 3, McCandnary 2.
Owensboro Catholic (38) -- McKay 17, Conkright 9, Head 4, Reid 4, Harvey 2, Johnson 2.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 15-14-16-24 -- 69
NEWPORT CEN. CATHOLIC 19-7-12-12 -- 50
Owensboro Catholic (69) -- McKay 26, Harvey 14, Conkright 12, Riney 7, Reid 7, Keelin 2, Maggard 1.
Newport Central Catholic (50) -- Heck 15, Turner 13, McCloskey 11, Murphy 4, Halpin 3, Rodriguez 2, Whitehead 2.
OWENSBORO 37, HICKMAN COUNTY 35
Tamia Smith and A'Lyrica Hughes scored eight points each to lift the Lady Devils over the Lady Falcons in the Murray Bank Lady Tiger Classic.
Nia Gonzo added seven points for OHS, which improved to 3-7.
Hickman County (3-6) was paced by Akacia Taylor's game-high 12 points.
Linescore information incomplete
