Kaleb Keown scored 23 points to lead Hancock County High School to a 66-49 boys’ basketball win on Tuesday night in Cannelton, Indiana.
Colin Elder added 13 points for the Hornets (10-15), and Ryan Ogle finished with 11 points.
Rafe Garrett scored a game-high 26 points for Cannelton (6-16).
HANCOCK COUNTY 17-19-13-17 — 66
CANNELTON 12-10-15-12 — 49
Hancock County (66) — Keown 23, Elder 13, Ogle 11, Curry 5, Dixon 5, Powers 3, Potts 2, Reeves 2, Arnold 1, Ferry 1.
Cannelton (49) — Garrett 26, Young 7, Faulkenberg 5, White 4, Flores 3, Bryant 2, Lawson 2.
LOGAN COUNTY 74, OHIO COUNTY 61
Anthony Woodard scored 20 points to lead the Cougars to their 19th straight victory with a win in Hartford.
Jay Hardison added 14 points for Logan County (24-3), and Jose Nazario finished with 12 points.
Tripp Manning paced Ohio County (22-6) with 17 points, while Elijah Decker posted 14 points. Shane Frady chipped in 11 points, as well.
LOGAN COUNTY 27-9-13-25 — 74
OHIO COUNTY 8-15-21-15 — 61
Logan County (74) — Woodard 20, Hardison 14, Nazario 12, Vick 9, Basham 9, Thompson 7, Griggs 3.
Ohio County (61) — T. Manning 17, Decker 14, Frady 11, Lewis 6, Pharis 5, Whitler 4, J. Manning 2, Tichenor 2.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL UNION COUNTY 56, DAVIESS COUNTY 48
Adylan Ayer scored 15 points as the Lady Panthers fell at home.
DC slipped to 10-18 heading into next week’s 9th District Tournament.
Jralee Roberson scored 16 points to pace Union County (13-11). Raelle Beaven and Mollie Morris chipped in 11 points apiece.
UNION COUNTY 10-24-14-8 — 56
DAVIESS COUNTY 11-13-9-15 — 48
Union County (56) — Roberson 16, Beaven 11, Mo. Morris 11, Hibbs 9, Ma. Morris 9, Hagan 2, Theus 2.
Daviess County (48) — Ayer 15, Mewes 8, Daugherty 7, Glenn 4, Anderson 3, Blandford 3, Cecil 3, Hoagland 2, Spurrier 2, Mason 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.