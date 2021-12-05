Devyn Powers poured in 29 points to lead Hancock County to an 81-71 boys basketball victory over Frankfort in the Domino’s Tip Off Classic on Saturday in Campbellsville.
Ryan Ogle added 21 points for the Hornets (1-1), and Kaleb Keown finished with 13 points.
Caleb Hack scored 26 points for Frankfort (2-1), which also got 15 points from Ashtin Austin and 13 from Jordan Blythe.
HANCOCK COUNTY 14 23 16 28 — 81
FRANKFORT 9 22 16 24 — 71
Hancock County (81) — Powers 29, Ogle 21, Keown 13, Flake 8, Emmick 6, Ferry 4.
Frankfort (71) — Hack 26, Austin 15, Blythe 13, Ellis 9, Gilbert 4, Blackwell 3, Walker 1.
CAMPBELLSVILLE 53, APOLLO 40Zjhan Tutt scored 11 points in the Eagles’ loss at the Domino’s Tip Off Classic in Campbellsville.
Grant Smith added 10 points for Apollo (0-3).
Jay Milburn scored 14 points for Campbellsville (2-1), and Landon Colvin finished with 12 points.
APOLLO 4 2 9 25 — 40
CAMPBELLSVILLE 11 15 14 13 — 53
Apollo (40) — Tutt 11, Smith 10, Masterson 6, Stites 5, K. Kelly 3, Morphew 3, Ward 2.
Campbellsville (53) — Milburn 14, Colvin 12, Hord 9, Spaw 7, K. Weathers 4, D. Weathers 3, Hart 2, Mordis 2.
CALLOWAY COUNTY 55, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 44
Parker Gray scored 14 points as the Aces fell in the Independence Bank Tip-Off Classic at the Sportscenter.
Jamison Wall added 12 points for Catholic (0-3).
Conner Lockhart scored 16 points for Calloway County (2-1).
Eli Finley and Matthew Ray added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
CALLOWAY COUNTY 9 20 17 9 — 55
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 19 11 10 4 — 44
Calloway County (55) — Lockhart 16, Finley 12, Ray 10, Butler 6, Z. Hudgin 5, Franklin 4, D. Hudgin 2.
Owensboro Catholic (44) — Gray 14, Wall 12, Carrico 8, Barber 6, Jenkins 2, Sims 2.
WARREN CENTRAL 72, DAVIESS COUNTY 36Cole Burch and Devonte McCampbell recorded 10 points and six rebounds apiece in the Panthers’ loss at home.
DC fell to 1-1.
Chappelle Whitney scored 19 points for the Dragons (2-0), Jaiden Lawrence added 12 points, and Malik Jefferson chipped in 11.
WARREN CENTRAL 10 33 19 10 — 72
DAVIESS COUNTY 6 10 5 15 — 36
Warren Central (72) — Whitney 19, Lawrence 12, Jefferson 11, Unseld 9, Villafuerte 8, Walkup 6, Glover 4, Hammer 2.
Daviess County (36) — Burch 10, McCampbell 10, Oberst 6, Dees 4, Moss 3, Kato 2, Payne 1.
GIRLS MUHLENBERG COUNTY 54, EDMONSON COUNTY 38Brooklyn Stewart scored 15 points to lead Muhlenberg County to a win in the Lady Mustang Classic in Greenville.
Macy Fields finished with 12 points for the Lady Mustangs (2-1), while Sarah-Cate Boggess posted 11 points and four assists.
Edmonson County fell to 1-1.
EDMONSON COUNTY 9 5 5 19 — 38
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 10 18 10 16 — 54
Edmonson County (38) — Cassady 7, White 7, Cook 6, Williams 6, Webb 4, Vincent 3, Ballance 2, Shabaz 2, Wolfe 1.
Muhlenberg County (54) — Stewart 15, Fields 12, Boggess 11, Joines 6, Proffitt 6, Duvall 4.
BULLIT EAST 60, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 44Karmin Riley scored 14 points as the Lady Aces fell in the Independence Bank Tip-Off Classic.
Catholic slipped to 0-2.
Gracie Merkle scored 25 points to pace the Lady Chargers (2-0), and Emma Egan added 14 points.
BULLIT EAST 14 21 10 15 — 60
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 8 14 14 8 — 44
Bullit East (60) — Merkle 25, Egan 14, Hughes 7, Rodgers 6, Reid 5, Mason 2, Ortega 1.
Owensboro Catholic (44) — Riley 14, Randolph 7, Goetz 5, Hayden 5, Riney 4, Conkright 3, La. Keelin 3, Le. Keelin 3.
PULASKI COUNTY 53, DAVIESS COUNTY 29Zoey Beehn scored 11 points for the Lady Panthers in a loss at the Lady Mustang Classic in Greenville.
DC slipped to 1-2.
Sydney Martin scored 18 points for Pulaski County (2-0), while Caroline Oakes chipped in 10 points.
DAVIESS COUNTY 11 2 2 14 — 29
PULASKI COUNTY 9 5 20 19 — 53
Daviess County (29) — Beehn 11, Payne 5, Roberts 4, Spurrier 3, Hoagland 2, Mewes 2, Owen 2.
Pulaski County (53) — Martin 18, Oakes 10, Coomer 8, Butcher 4, Holt 4, Heist 3, Daulton 2, Ellis 2, Muse 2.
