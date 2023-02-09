The Hancock County High School boys basketball team has had to reshuffle lineups and roles in recent weeks, but the Hornets are confident they can piece everything together by the end of the regular season.
When 6-foot-3 senior Ryan Ogle, the team’s second-leading scorer (13.7 ppg) and top rebounder (7.6 rpg), went down with a torn ACL two weeks ago, it left HCHS coach Michael Orr looking for answers — but he didn’t have to go far to find a solution.
“We’ve had to change a little bit offensively and defensively, without Ogle,” said Orr, whose team improved to 14-10 following a win Wednesday over Cloverport. “But it takes a little time to get acclimated to that. We’re trying to, because the next two weeks, that’s when it matters.”
Already having a balanced group has been key to that continuity, Orr added.
“We’re going to have to do it collectively,” he said. “You can’t just put one guy out there and expect him to pick up the production (Ogle) was giving us. It’s going to have to be a collective effort.
“We’re going to have to get some of our guards scoring a little bit more. They’re going to have to do it together. It would be irresponsible to ask one guy to go out and get us 15 points every night if they haven’t been out there. As long as we do it together and collectively, hopefully we can still accomplish some of the things that we’re hoping to accomplish this year, and I think we will. I think our minds are in he right place, we just got to go out and execute our game plan.”
Leading the way has been 6-4 senior forward Kaleb Keown, who’s averaging 16.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per outing. Other top contributors include 6-1 senior guard Devyn Powers (13.4 ppg), 6-1 senior guard Cole Dixon (9.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg), 6-foot senior guard Evan Ferry (8.2 ppg) and others.
“My point guard, he’s been starting to be more aggressive offensively,” Orr said of Ferry, who averaged 15.5 points per game in the two games leading into Wednesday’s matchup. “A lot of times he sets the table and creates opportunities for other guys, but here lately, he’s been looking to score more. He’s going to have to do that for us — be more aggressive as far as getting to the basket. He’s getting there, and he’s capable of doing that.”
With eight seniors on the squad, Orr is confident that his team has the experience to step up down the stretch, especially considering the potential they’ve already shown all season.
The Hornets are averaging 60.5 points per game on 51.3% shooting from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range — 11th and 27th in the state, respectively — and limiting opponents to 52.7 points per contest.
“When we execute and we’re efficient, I like our chances of scoring,” Orr said. “But we just got to continue. This late in the year, you’ve still got to tighten some things up. We’re still working on that.”
The next step comes Friday night when Hancock County travels to face 11th District foe Breckinridge County with postseason seeding on the line.
“If we win, we’re the No. 1 seed (for the district tournament),” Orr said. “If not, it’s a three-way tie. It was a tough game against them last time (a 48-42 win), and it’s at their place. It’ll be a tall order, but I’m looking forward to it. That’s what it’s about.”
