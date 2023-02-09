OWESPTS-02-09-23 HANCOCK FEATURE

Hancock County’s Evan Ferry drives to the basket on a fast break against Apollo’s Kajiah Green (24) and Zjhan Tutt (5) during action on Tuesday night at Apollo High School.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer

The Hancock County High School boys basketball team has had to reshuffle lineups and roles in recent weeks, but the Hornets are confident they can piece everything together by the end of the regular season.

When 6-foot-3 senior Ryan Ogle, the team’s second-leading scorer (13.7 ppg) and top rebounder (7.6 rpg), went down with a torn ACL two weeks ago, it left HCHS coach Michael Orr looking for answers — but he didn’t have to go far to find a solution.

