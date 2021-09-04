The Hancock County High School football team remained undefeated with a 50-7 rout over Ohio County on Friday night at Frank Barnes Memorial Stadium in Hartford.
Hornets quarterback Cole Dixon finished with three total touchdowns — two passing and one running. He ran for 102 yards on nine carries and completed 5-of-9 pass attempts for 92 yards.
Fullback Logan Willis rumbled for 214 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries, as well.
“I’m real happy with the effort on both sides of the line of scrimmage,” Hancock County coach Bobby Eubanks said. “I think what impresses me most right now is how hard the guys are playing. They’re giving it everything they have.”
Wide receivers Noah Mize, Aiden Weatherholt and Kaleb Keown had one receiving TD apiece for Hancock County (3-0).
Hancock County returns to action next week with a trip to Edmonson County, while Ohio County (0-3) plays host to Daviess County.
GRAYSON COUNTY 49, McLEAN COUNTY 30
Brady Dame scored four total touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as McLean County fell to the host Cougars in Leitchfield.
Dame opened the game’s scoring with an interception returned 80 yards for a TD, then later hauled in receiving TDs of 6, 69 and 80 yards from McLean County QB Brodie Cline.
Kaylor Decker ran in three touchdowns and passed for another pair of scores in leading the attack for Grayson County (2-1).
McLean County (2-1) plays again next week with a home matchup against Muhlenberg County.
CENTRAL HARDIN 43, APOLLO 13
The host Bruins ran their record to a perfect 3-0 with a lopsided conquest of the Eagles in Cecilia.
Apollo (1-2) got a two-yard scoring run from Noah Rhinerson and a 24-yard touchdown pass from Christian Combs to Evan Miller.
The Eagles return to the gridiron next Friday when the entertain North Hardin at Eagles Stadium.
HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 28, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 0
The Mustangs slipped to 1-2 with a shutout loss to the visiting Storm at Mustang Stadium in Greenville.
Muhlenberg County is back in action next Friday with a visit to Calhoun to take on border rival McLean County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.