Cole Dixon threw for four touchdowns and added a rushing score to lead undefeated Hancock County to a 50-0 high school football victory over Edmonson County on Friday night at Schafer-Glover Field in Hawesville.

Dixon completed 7-of-12 passes for 174 yards, including a 17-yard scoring strike to Kaleb Keown, a 12-yard TD toss to Jack Duncan and a 41-yard touchdown throw to Landen Garrison. Austin Volocko also recorded two catches for 69 yards and a TD.

