Cole Dixon threw for four touchdowns and added a rushing score to lead undefeated Hancock County to a 50-0 high school football victory over Edmonson County on Friday night at Schafer-Glover Field in Hawesville.
Dixon completed 7-of-12 passes for 174 yards, including a 17-yard scoring strike to Kaleb Keown, a 12-yard TD toss to Jack Duncan and a 41-yard touchdown throw to Landen Garrison. Austin Volocko also recorded two catches for 69 yards and a TD.
Logan Willis carried the ball 10 times for 66 yards and a pair of scores for the Hornets (4-0), who recorded their third shutout of the season.
“It was a good night,” HCHS coach Bobby Eubanks said. “The kids are playing hard.”
Edmonson County slipped to 0-4.
Hancock County returns to action next week with a home tilt against Tell City (Ind.).
RYLE 23, DAVIESS COUNTY 7
Decker Renfrow snagged an interception and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown, his sixth interception and third pick-six of the season, as the Panthers fell in Union.
DC (2-2) was limited to only 143 yards of total offense by Ryle (3-1).
The Raiders led only 10-7 entering the fourth quarter but scored 13 unanswered points to seal the victory.
The Panthers play again next week when they host Madisonville-North Hopkins at Reid Stadium.
NORTH HARDIN 52, APOLLO 25
The Eagles fell to 0-4 following a loss to the high-powered Trojans in Radcliff.
With the win, North Hardin improved to 2-2.
Apollo trailed 31-12 at intermission and could never recover in the second half.
The Eagles return to action next week with a home matchup against Meade County at Eagle Stadium.
