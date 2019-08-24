HAWESVILLE -- Hunter Gibson rushed for 126 yards to spearhead Grayson County's potent running attack, and the Cougars' stout defense held Hancock County in check Friday night, as the Hornets fell 23-6 in a high school football season-opening matchup at Schafer-Glover Field.
Gibson ran the ball 22 times, which allowed the Cougars to dictate the pace in the second half. The speedy 5-foot-7 senior opened the game's scoring with a 1-yard scamper to put Grayson County ahead 7-0 late in the first quarter.
The Hornets answered back midway through the second period when standout junior fullback Darian Clay broke through the offensive line on third and long, sped to the outside and outran the Grayson County defense on his way to a 65-yard scoring run.
Hancock County missed its 2-point conversion attempt, and, as it turned out, those were the only points the Hornets would score.
"Offensively, we didn't do a very good job of moving the football," said Hancock County coach Bobby Eubanks, whose squad finished with just 102 yards of total offense. "We weren't very efficient."
The Hornets had an opportunity to carry some momentum into the second half, but a fumbled pitch deep in their own territory gave the ball back to the Cougars with time left on the clock. Logan Raymer's 37-yard field goal gave Grayson County a 10-6 lead at intermission.
The second half was all Cougars.
Grayson County forced a turnover on downs on the Hornets' first possession of the third quarter, then pieced together a 14-play, 78-yard drive -- capped off by Logan Kopp's 1-yard quarterback sneak -- to go up 16-6 and eat some clock along the way.
Hancock County was held to a three-and-out punt moments later, and the Cougars pushed their advantage to 23-6 on Kopp's 3-yard run with 5:50 left to play.
Kopp finished with 56 yards and a pair of TDs on 15 carries. As a team, Grayson County recorded 259 yards of total offense.
"We didn't execute the way we needed to execute," Eubanks said. "I gotta give (Grayson County coach Ed Smart) credit, you can tell he's been doing this for a long time. His guys came out ready to play. They stayed with it and started pounding it late, and we had a hard time getting them off the field."
Clay led the Hornets with 94 yards and a touchdown on 13 rushing attempts.
Despite some "bright spots" here and there, Eubanks said, his young team is still a work in progress.
"We've got a lot of new guys in new spots," he said. "I've got to do a better job of getting our guys ready to play. We do have some young guys going, but especially me as the head coach, we've got to make sure our guys are better prepared to play football, especially knowing they're gonna be playing against seasoned teams."
Now, Eubanks just wants to see his players respond as they prepare for next week's road game at Fairdale.
"You've got to come back ready to work," he said of the Hornets' mentality. "We challenged the guys a little bit to come back ready to work and realize that it's a long season. We're ultimately playing for the second half of the season. We've got to keep that in perspective and make sure we come back Monday ready to improve."
GRAYSON COUNTY 7-3-6-7 -- 23
HANCOCK COUNTY 0-6-0-0 -- 6
G-Gibson 1 run (Raymer kick)
H-Clay 65 run (pass failed)
G-Raymer 37 field goal
G-Kopp 1 run (run failed)
G-Kopp 3 run (Raymer kick)
