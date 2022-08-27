Cole Dixon completed 7-of-8 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns to lead Hancock County to a 58-0 victory over host Muhlenberg County on Friday in Greenville.
Logan Willis ran the ball five times for 69 yards and a pair of scores for the Hornets (2-0).
Kaleb Keown had four receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown, Austin Volocko caught two passes for 90 yards and a TD, and Evan Ferry caught a 17-yard scoring toss.
Drew Lyday added a 13-yard TD toss, Jack Duncan ran in a 2-yard score, and Landon Garrison returned a punt 36 yards for a touchdown.
“We came out, kicked the ball off to them, forced a fumble on the kickoff, scored there and kept it going,” Hancock County coach Bobby Eubanks said. “The kids are playing great, and they’re having a lot of fun flying around.
“This is two weeks we’ve been on the road, and the kids responded well. We’re looking forward to a little bit of a homestand starting next week.”
The Mustangs fell to 0-2.
Both teams play again next week, with Hancock County beginning a five-game home stretch against Ohio County and Muhlenberg County heading to take on Hopkins County Central.
McLEAN COUNTY 56 BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 0
Zach Wagner picked up his 50th coaching win at McLean County with its 56-0 triumph over Breckinridge County in Calhoun.
Elijah Baldwin had a 40-yard punt return for a touchdown and a 1-yard touchdown run.
Brodie Cline had an 18-yard touchdown run and threw a 30-yard pass to Evan Ward. Aden Bolden had a 70-yard pick six touchdown.
McLean County had 250 rushing yards and held Breckinridge County to 110 yards in total offense.
“This was a good overall team win,” Wagner said. “The defense played pretty well — bending, but not breaking. Offensively, a lot of guys were able to contribute. Special teams played well and we were happy with our young guys who played tonight.”
WARREN EAST 49 OHIO COUNTY 0
The Eagles fell to 0-2 following a loss to the Raiders at Frank Barnes Memorial Stadium in Hartford.
Warren East improved to 2-0.
