Kaleb Keown scored a game-high 24 points as the Hancock County boys basketball team took a 71-58 win over Breckinridge County in the first round of the 11th District Tournament on Tuesday in Harned.
Devyn Powers finished with 18 points for Hancock County (14-15), and Evan Ferry added 11 points.
Mercer Rogers scored 16 points for Breck (7-20), and Isaiah Hart produced 15 points. Kolton Miller chipped in 11 points.
The Hornets will play Meade County for the district championship Friday at 6 p.m.
HANCOCK COUNTY 17 9 20 25 — 71
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 5 11 19 23 — 58
Hancock County (71) — Keown 24, Powers 18, Ferry 11, Brown 8, Ogle 8, Emmick 2.
Breckinridge County (58) — Rogers 16, Hart 15, K. Miller 11, Taul 7, Hardesty 4, O’Donoghue 3, Carman 2.
MEADE COUNTY 66, CLOVERPORT 48
The Green Wave won in Harned to stamp their ticket to the 11th District Tournament title game.
Meade County improved to 10-16, while Cloverport fell to 4-21.
The Green Wave will play Hancock County for the district championship Friday at 6 p.m.
12TH DISTRICT WHITESVILLE TRINITY 61, EDMONSON COUNTY 55
Landon Huff scored 25 points to lead the Raiders to victory in Morgantown.
Nathan Hernandez finished with 13 points for Trinity (16-14), which earned its first berth to the 3rd Region Tournament since 2009. Landon Smith chipped in 10 points, as well.
Edmonson County’s season ends at 15-13.
The Raiders will play Grayson County for the district title Friday at 7 p.m.
GRAYSON COUNTY 49, BUTLER COUNTY 45
The Cougars knocked off the host Bears in Morgantown, earning a trip to the 12th District Tournament championship game and the upcoming 3rd Region Tournament.
Grayson County improved to 13-14, while Butler County ends its season at 16-11.
The Cougars will play Whitesville Trinity for the district crown Friday at 7 p.m.
