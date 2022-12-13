Kaleb Keown scored 21 points to lead all scorers as Hancock County captured a 76-36 boys high school basketball victory over Cloverport on Monday in Hawesville.
Devyn Powers finished with 18 points for the Hornets (2-2), Ryan Ogle posted 15 points, and Cole Dixon tallied 14 points.
Cole Weatherholt led the Aces (1-7) with 17 points.
HANCOCK COUNTY13 21 23 19 — 76
Cloverport (36) — Weatherholt 17, Emery 7, Hall 4, Lagadinos 4, Poole 4
Hancock County (76) — Keown 21, Powers 18, Ogle 15, Dixon 14, Duncan 8.
HANCOCK COUNTY 51, CLOVERPORT 5Ella House scored 15 points to guide the Lady Hornets to victory in Hawesville.
With the win, Hancock County improved to 4-2.
HANCOCK COUNTY21 16 6 8 — 51
Cloverport (5) — Taul 3, Roach 2.
Hancock County (51) — House 15, La. Roberts 7, Poole 6, Li. Roberts 5, Johnson 3, Keown 3, Gay 2, McCormick 2, Meserve 2, Morris 2, J. Roberts 2, Ross 2.
