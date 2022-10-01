Hancock County put an end to Butler County’s unbeaten streak with a 28-0 rout against the Bears on Friday night at Schafer-Glover Field in Hawesville.
Cole Dixon completed 8-of-19 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown throw to Evan Ferry, who made three catches for 43 yards. The Hornets (6-1, 1-1 in Class 2-A, District 2) also got 56 yards and a TD from Jack Duncan, while Drew Lyday and Landon Garrison added rushing scores of their own.
Logan Willis carried the ball 12 times for 48 yards, and Kaleb Keown hauled in four passes for 38 yards.
“It was a nice win, proud of our guys, “ HCHS coach Bobby Eubanks said. “They responded well after a tough loss last week. Butler is a tough football team. Very proud of our effort and being able to overcome some adversity.”
The visiting Bears (5-1, 1-1) were limited to only 165 yards of total offense with five turnovers.
Hancock County plays again next week when it travels to face district rival McLean County.
McLEAN COUNTY 34, ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE 14
Brodie Cline threw for 109 yards with two touchdowns and rushed for 86 yards with an additional score to lead the Cougars ito victory n Scottsville.
Zach Clayton added 102 yards and a touchdown, Evan Ward totaled 99 yards receiving and hauled in scoring passes of 30 and 36 yards, and Will Taylor added a 1-yard TD run.
The Cougars (6-1) limited ACS to only 171 yards of total offense.
“Total team effort tonight,” MCHS defensive coordinator Justin Cook said. “We challenged our kids to toughen up and be more physical and they answered the call. Defense played one of the best games we’ve had all year.
“Offensive line opened up holes and allowed running backs to get downhill. We have two huge district matchups coming up and really needed some momentum heading into those.”
The Patriots fell to 1-6.
McLean County plays again next week when it hosts district foe Hancock County.
GRAVES COUNTY 62, OHIO COUNTY 14
The host Eagles fell in a district matchup at Frank Barnes Memorial Stadium in Hartford.
Ohio County slipped to 1-5 overall and 1-2 against Class 5-A, District 1 competition.
With the victory, Graves County improved to 4-3 overall and 2-1 within the district.
Ohio County steps out of district next week for a road trip to Marion County.
