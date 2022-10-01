Hancock County put an end to Butler County’s unbeaten streak with a 28-0 rout against the Bears on Friday night at Schafer-Glover Field in Hawesville.

Cole Dixon completed 8-of-19 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown throw to Evan Ferry, who made three catches for 43 yards. The Hornets (6-1, 1-1 in Class 2-A, District 2) also got 56 yards and a TD from Jack Duncan, while Drew Lyday and Landon Garrison added rushing scores of their own.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.