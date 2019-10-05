On an evening when Hancock County High School paid homage to the 1999 KHSAA Class A state runner-up Hornets -- led by Kentucky Mr. Football Travis Atwell -- the latest version of the Hornets did some celebrating of their own.
Keyed by a strong defensive effort across the board, Hancock County upset No. 9 Todd County Central 36-18 in a critical Class 2-A high school football game Friday night at Schafer-Glover Field in Hawesville.
"I'm proud of our football team," Hornets head coach Bobby Eubanks said. "Our defense was tremendous throughout, and we made big plays when we needed to make them on the offensive side."
The game-clinching play, perhaps, was a 50-yard pick six interception return for a touchdown by Austin Volocko.
Hancock County (3-4, 2-0 district) got a pair of touchdown runs from Darian Clay, with Cole Dixon and Tristan Robbins also running for TDs.
Hancock County finished with 225 yards rushing and 32 passing for 257 yards of total offense against the visiting Rebels, who, after starting the season 5-0, have now dropped consecutive district games to Owensboro Catholic and Hancock County.
"This was a pivotal game for us," Eubanks said. "We wanted to get to the bye week 2-0 in the district and then prepare for Owensboro Catholic."
Both idle next week, the Aces and Hornets will hook up Oct. 18 at Steele Stadium in Owensboro.
Todd County Central slipped to 5-2, 0-2.
GRAVES COUNTY 37, OHIO COUNTY 7
Graves County, 1-3 to start the season, posted its second consecutive victory with a 30-point conquest of Ohio County in Mayfield.
Graves County is now 3-3 overall and 2-0 in Class 5-A district play, while Ohio County -- following its fourth straight defeat -- falls to 2-5, 0-3.
Ohio County is idle next week before visiting Grayson County on Oct. 18.
Graves County visits undefeated Grayson County (6-0, 2-0) in a key 5-A district matchup next Friday in Leitchfield.
