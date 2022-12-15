LOUISVILLE — El Ellis poured in a game-best 30 points and dished out 10 assists, and Louisville shot lights-out to give Kenny Payne his first career win as a head coach in a 94-83 victory over Western Kentucky in front of 12,417 fans Wednesday night at the KFC Yum! Center.

Ellis made 10-of-19 shots from the floor, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range, as Louisville connected on a season-high 54.4% of its attempts from the field and knocked down 13-of-25 shots from beyond the arc (52%).

