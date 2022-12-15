LOUISVILLE — El Ellis poured in a game-best 30 points and dished out 10 assists, and Louisville shot lights-out to give Kenny Payne his first career win as a head coach in a 94-83 victory over Western Kentucky in front of 12,417 fans Wednesday night at the KFC Yum! Center.
Ellis made 10-of-19 shots from the floor, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range, as Louisville connected on a season-high 54.4% of its attempts from the field and knocked down 13-of-25 shots from beyond the arc (52%).
“I’m happy for the guys,” said Payne, whose team moved to 1-9 with the victory. “They really deserved it. They’ve been through a lot.
“We did it by basically working as hard as we worked for all this time, just to get this one win. At times, people were questioning it and I get it, I understand it, but it’s why you keep doing and believing in what you believe in. Tonight was great, it was great for the kids.”
After playing to a 7-7 stalemate in the first five minutes, Western (8-3) scored 11 of the next 14 points to establish an 18-10 advantage.
Louisville answered with a 20-6 scoring outburst of its own, with a pair of free throws from Sydney Curry putting the Cardinals up 30-24 with 6:06 left in the first half.
Jairus Hamilton’s 3-pointer pulled WKU to within 35-33 with 2:32 remaining until halftime, but Louisville closed the half on an 11-2 tear — with JJ Traynor’s 3 at the buzzer pushing the Cards to an 11-point halftime advantage.
Kamari Lands gave Louisville its largest lead of the game at 63-43 on a 3-pointer with 13:52 left to play.
The Hilltoppers trimmed the deficit to 86-76 on Dayvion McKnight’s conventional three-point play with 2:40 left, but the Cardinals made all six foul shots down the stretch to keep WKU at bay. For the game, Louisville connected on 19-of-20 free throws (95%).
Lands finished with 15 points, while the Cardinals also got 11 points from Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and 10 points apiece from Curry and Jae’Lyn Withers.
“Give them credit, they played really well,” Western coach Rick Stansbury said of the Cardinals. “They were elite tonight. They had guys make 3s that hadn’t made them. Ellis was an elite guard out there tonight.”
McKnight led the Hilltoppers with 25 points, while Jairus Hamilton finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Emmanuel Akot chipped in 12 points, and 7-foot-5 center Jamarion Sharp hauled in 10 rebounds with a trio of blocks.
WKU shot 47.1% from the floor, made 9-of-26 attempts from distance (34.6%) and converted 8-of-11 free throws (72.7%).
“I can say this about our team: We got down, our guys kept fighting,” Stansbury said. “We scored 48 points in the second half. We get 18 offensive rebounds, we outrebound them by 10 — that’s effort right there. They were a big, strong team.
“Offensively, we shot 47% and we make nine 3s ourselves. We just couldn’t stop them.”
WKU won the rebounding battle, 37-29, including an 18-7 edge on the offensive glass and a 14-6 advantage in second-chance scoring. Western led 42-28 in paint scoring but the Cardinals’ bench outplayed the Hilltoppers’ reserves, 29-11. Both teams committed 13 turnovers, with Louisville claiming a 19-18 lead in points off giveaways.
Louisville returns to action Saturday with a home matchup against Florida A&M, while Western is off until a road trip to South Carolina on Dec. 22.
“None of them are easy,” Stansbury said. “Get ready to go on the road again, it’s not easy on the road. To keep this in perspective, that was a good Louisville team that we played tonight. Forget their record — that’s all people want to look at — but they were a good team. If they play anywhere close to that, not many ACC teams are going to come in here and beat them.”
