Cassidy Moss scored 16 points and dished five assists to lift visiting Brescia over Oakland City 82-77 in a women's college basketball game Monday night at the Johnson Center in Oakland City, Ind.
The Lady Bearcats (3-13) shot 55% from the field, including 5-of-13 accuracy from 3-point range (39%). BU was also efficient from the foul stripe, making 15-of-17 free throws for 88%.
Moss got scoring help from Angel Jeffries, who scored 12 points, and Princess Holloway, who added 11.
Kiare Young scored a game-best 17 points and added four assists for Oakland City, which also got 14 points from Emma Lander, to go with 13 points and 10 rebounds from Malia Schmittler.
Oakland City (4-9) was limited to 38% shooting, including 6-of-22 from distance (27%).
BRESCIA 82
Moss 16, Jeffries 12, Holloway 11, Cheaney 9, Fisher 8, Kendall 7, Rideout 5, Homer 4, Saltsman 4, Lyon 4, Sheldon 2.
OAKLAND CITY 77
Young 17, Lander 14, Schmittler 13, Klem 11, Kietlinkski 9, McKendree 9, Bentley 4.
