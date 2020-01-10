TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Rhyne Howard scored a program-tying 43 points and No. 14 Kentucky beat Alabama, 81-71, on Thursday night.
Howard, whose previous scoring high of 37 came on Sunday in a win over Tennessee, bested that with 14-of-21 shooting, tying her career best for the third time with seven 3-pointers on 11 attempts. Her scoring total tied Jennifer O'Neill, who had 43 against Baylor on Dec. 6, 2013.
The sophomore guard added a team-high six rebounds plus five steals. She's the first player in program history with at least 25 points in five straight games.
Sabrina Haines added 11 points and Amanda Paschal 10 for the Wildcats (13-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference), who made 16 of 31 3-point attempts for 52%, bettering their overall mark of 47%.
Jasmine Walker and Ariyah Copeland scored 15 points each for the Crimson Tide (10-6, 0-3).
No. 7 Louisville 87, Miami 41
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Dana Evans scored 16 points, Kylee Shook scored seven of her 12 points in the opening minutes to set the tone and No. 7 Louisville handed Miami its worst loss in 13 years by destroying the Hurricanes.
Yacine Diop scored 15 for the Cardinals (15-1, 4-0 ACC). Louisville scored the game's first nine points and didn't give up a field goal until 7:41 remained in the second quarter -- after Miami missed its first 16 attempts.
Brianna Jackson led the Hurricanes (9-6, 1-3) with 13 points.
