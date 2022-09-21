Maddie Hayden scored three goals with an assist, and Ginny Young added a pair of scores with an assist as Owensboro Catholic took a 10-0 girls high school soccer victory over Ohio County on Tuesday night at OCHS.

Katie Riney dished three assists for the Lady Aces (11-3-1), who also got a goal and an assist from Mallary Bailey, Rachel Traylor and Aubrey Randolph. Jahaira Ward and CArmel Brauer also scored goals, and Annie Helwig and Abby Payne had assists.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.