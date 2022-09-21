Maddie Hayden scored three goals with an assist, and Ginny Young added a pair of scores with an assist as Owensboro Catholic took a 10-0 girls high school soccer victory over Ohio County on Tuesday night at OCHS.
Katie Riney dished three assists for the Lady Aces (11-3-1), who also got a goal and an assist from Mallary Bailey, Rachel Traylor and Aubrey Randolph. Jahaira Ward and CArmel Brauer also scored goals, and Annie Helwig and Abby Payne had assists.
Ohio County slipped to 9-3.
APOLLO 10, McLEAN COUNTY 0
Emma Edens scored three goals and passed for three assists as the E-Gals rolled in Calhoun.
Alana Rone added a pair of goals for Apollo (4-9-1), with also got a goal and an assist from Kaylee Hall, Eh Htoo and Kaitlynn Green. Dalleigh Sullivan and Aleia Henderson scored one goal each.
McLean County fell to 1-12-1.
BOYS SOCCER DAVIESS COUNTY 6, HENDERSON COUNTY 2
Sam Glover scored a pair of goals to lead the Panthers in Henderson.
Ahmed Abdullahi scored a goal and dished two assists for DC (12-3-1), Cameron Bell had a goal and an assist, Carter Hoak and Dax Sandifer scored one goal each, and Sean Higgs added an assist.
Henderson County fell to 10-3.
APOLLO 4, HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 1
Dah Hai scored a hat trick to lead the Eagles to a victory at home.
Hsa Than finished with a goal and an assist for Apollo (7-10), while Hunter Dickinson and Eh Wah added assists.
The Storm slipped to 6-8.
VOLLEYBALL DC EDGES OHIO
Josie Newcom tallied 16 kills and 17 digs, and Lexi Owen passed for 32 assists with six digs, four blocks and four aces in the Lady Panthers’ 25-16, 25-17, 24-26, 25-17 win at home.
Other top producers for DC (12-7) included Adylan Ayer (nine kills, three digs, two assists); Sydney DeRossitt (six kills, three digs, two blocks); Mary Grayce Hill (nine kills, seven digs, one ace); Kayedon Mattingly (five blocks, one kill); Sydney Mills (four assists, one kill, one ace); Taylor Roberts (14 digs, two aces, one assist, one kill); and Emma Rogers (five digs, one ace, one assist).
Ohio County (20-5) had Caroline Law with 29 assists; Camryn Kennedy with 16 digs, nine kills; Kaitlyn Sampson with 20 digs, eight kills; Kate Hoskins with 12 kills.
TRINITY TOPS BRECK
Hannah Nash racked up 18 kills and three digs to lead Whitesville Trinity to a 25-14, 25-12, 25-21 victory in Harned.
The Lady Raiders (21-6) also got contributions from Josie Aull (23 assists, six digs, three aces); Caroline Hall (10 digs, five assists, two aces); Georgia Howard (11 digs, five kills); Kenzie McDowell (two kills, two aces); Addison Mills (two kills); Abby Payne (six digs); and Sarah Payne (four digs).
Breckinridge County fell to 5-9.
