Will Logsdon threw a no-hitter and struck out six batters to lead McLean County to an 11-1 five-inning baseball victory over Whitesville Trinity on Thursday in Calhoun.
Connor Mitchuson went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two RBIs and a double to pace the Cougars (2-0). Logsdon added a pair of hits with a double, Mason Lovell recorded two hits, and Taylor Trogden scored twice.
The contest was the season-opener for the Raiders.
TRINITY 000 01 — 1 0 2
McLEAN COUNTY 433 01 — 11 9 1
WP-Logsdon. LP-Crisp. 2B-Logsdon, Mitchuson (M).
DAVIESS COUNTY 16, UNION COUNTY 5
Layton Huskisson went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs to pace the Panthers at DCHS.
Decker Renfrow went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for DC (2-0), Cason Troutman finished 2-for-4 with a double, Jackson Loucks went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and a double, and Marcus Murphy added two hits.
SOFTBALL OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 8, UNION COUNTY 4
Bailey Hamilton went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs as the Lady Aces won in 11 innings in Morganfield.
Abbie Dukate added two hits and two RBIs for Catholic (2-0), which also got two hits apiece from Camille Conkright (two runs), Lilli Grant (two runs) and Maci Merritt. Ruth Jones also plated two runs.
Brooke Hamilton limited Union County (1-2) to four hits with 16 strikeouts.
OWENS. CATH. 000 000 003 14 — 8 12 2
UNION COUNTY 000 000 003 10 — 4 4 2
WP-Br. Hamilton. LP-Jenkins. 2B-Grant (OC), Meadors (U).
TENNIS GIRLS OWENSBORO 6, HENDERSON COUNTY 3
The Lady Devils picked up singles wins from Whitley Ford, Addie Travis, Caroline Smith and Anna Travis for a victory in Henderson.
Doubles winners for OHS were Ford/Addie Travis and Smith/Anna Travis.
APOLLO 6, OHIO COUNTY 3
The E-Gals were victorious behind singles wins from Kaelin Payne, Erin McManus, Vidhi Patel and Maddie Ebelhar.
Apollo’s doubles wins came from Maddie Jones/Emma Parker and Ella Hayden/Emmie Kate Williams.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 9, MADISONVILLE-NORTH HOPKINS 0
Catholic swept the match with singles wins from Ella Cason, Ella Grace Buckman, Isabelle Reisz, Christina Head, Molly Meyer and Ginny Young.
The Lady Aces’ doubles victors included Aisha Merchant/Olivia Hayden, Claire Augenstein/Katelyn Mitchell and Julia Marshall/Elizabeth Hayden.
BOYS APOLLO 9, OHIO COUNTY 0
The Eagles swept a match with victories from Stetson Osborne, Evan Wilson, Ben Austin, Jamison Franey, Maddox Tucker and Jake Patton.
Apollo picked up doubles wins from Osborne/Wilson, Connor O’Bryan/Harvey Panuelo and Nee Kpaw/Taw Moo.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 9, MADISONVILLE-NORTH HOPKINS 0
The Aces got singles victories from William Brocato, Matthew Hyland, Cooper Danzer, Brett Conder, Tucker Ray and Patrick Hauke.
Doubles winners for Catholic were Conder/Ray, Danzer/Brocato and Hauke/John Crawford Silvert.
HENDERSON COUNTY 6, OWENSBORO 3
Singles winners for OHS included Dylan Mather and Walker Gaddis.
Mather/Gaddis teamed for the Red Devils’ doubles victory.
WEDNESDAY OWENSBORO 10, UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS 6
Evan Hampton went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored in the Red Devils’ victory in Hopkinsville.
Blake Kimbrell added three hits, Connor Hallmark recorded two hits and two RBIs, Cayden Ray finished with two hits and two runs, and Elijah Hampton chipped in a pair of hits.
APOLLO 4, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 1Sam Holder clubbed a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, and the Eagles completed the comeback victory in Harned.
Noah Cook went 2-for-4 and collected nine strikeouts in seven innings of work.
TUESDAY BASEBALL MUHLENBERG COUNTY 9, OWENSBORO 8
Cortland Holmes went 4-for-5 with three RBIs in the Mustangs’ nine-inning win in Greenville.
Deacon Addis went 3-for-3, while Jake Allen, Eli DeBoer and Jackson Miller had two hits each for Muhlenberg. Logen Thomas tallied a pair of RBIs.
Cayden Ray went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs for OHS, Connor Hallmark finished with two hits and two RBIs, and Elijah Hampton and Evan Hampton each had two hits.
McLEAN COUNTY 13, EDMONSON COUNTY 3
Taylor Trogden went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Connor Mitchuson finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored, and Kamden Level drove in three runs with a double in the Cougars’ five-inning victory in Calhoun.
Tyler Larkin added two hits for McLean County, and Ayden Rice earned the pitching win with five strikeouts.
OHIO COUNTY 13, GRAYSON COUNTY 12
Matthew Smith went 2-for-5 and drove in three runs, and Graydon Barnard scored three times and drove in three runs in the Eagles’ victory in Hartford.
Jaylen Walker also plated three runs for Ohio County, and Brian Tichenor scored twice.
DAVIESS COUNTY 12, GREENWOOD 10
Decker Renfrow went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, and Brock Brubaker finished 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBIs in the Panthers’ victory in Bowling Green.
Owen Payne clubbed a three-run home run for DC.
SOFTBALL OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 8, OHIO COUNTY 1
Lexi Hatchett struck out 16 batters and allowed only one run on three hits to lead the Lady Aces in Hartford.
Abbie Dukate went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a triple for Catholic, while Kira Edwards and Addison Tignor each had two hits.
Elli Graves drove in a run for Ohio County.
LYON COUNTY 5, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 4
Macy Cotton went 2-for-3 with three RBIs as the Lady Mustangs fell in Greenville.
Joshlynn Noe added a double and an RBI for Muhlenberg County.
TENNIS BOYS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 7, HENDERSON COUNTY 2
The Aces won in Henderson behind victories from William Brocato, Matthew Hyland, Cooper Danzer and Houston Danzer.
Doubles winners were Danzer/Danzer and Brett Conder/Tucker Ray.
GIRLS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 9, HENDERSON COUNTY 0
The Lady Aces swept competition at Henderson with wins from Ella Grace Buckman, Isabelle Reisz, Olivia Hayden, Aisha Merchant, Hadley Corley, Molly Meyer.
Doubles victors were Hayden/Merchant, Katelyn Mitchell/Claire Augenstein and Elizabeth Hayden/Julia Marshall.
