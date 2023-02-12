Landon Huff poured in a game-high 28 points as Whitesville Trinity rolled to a 69-45 win over Apollo on Saturday at Eagle Arena.
Nathan Hernandez added 14 points for the Raiders (14-13).
Jaxon Hardin led the Eagles (4-22) with 12 points.
Trinity (69) — Huff 28, N. Hernandez 14, Aull 8, Payne 5, Smith 4, Goetz 3, Howard 3, W. Hernandez 2, Mills 2.
Apollo (45) — Hardin 12, Dixon 7, Kelly 7, Tutt 6, Hein 5, Bellmar 2, Carter 2, Eans 2, Green 2.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 72, WARREN EAST 69
Brian Griffith finished with a game-high 31 points in the Aces’ victory in Bowling Green.
Parker Gray scored 15 points for Catholic (24-3), and Luke Beickman added 10 points.
Isaiah Andrews led Warren East (16-8) with 29 points, while Caiden Murrell chipped in 11.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 13 18 14 27 — 72
WARREN EAST 15 17 16 21 — 69
Owensboro Catholic (72) — Griffith 31, Gray 15, Beickman 10, T. Carrico 7, V. Carrico 4, Sims 4, Ebelhar 1.
Warren East (69) — Andrews 29, Murrell 11, Barber 9, Bratcher 8, Doyle 6, Duncan 2, Ghee 2, Prince 2.
GIRLS
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 53, ST. MARY 41
Brooklyn Stewart scored 25 points to lead the Lady Mustangs to a win at the U.S. Bank Shootout in Murray.
With the win, Muhlenberg improved to 17-9.
Olivia Lorch scored 16 points for St. Mary (7-18), and Kaitlynn Burrus chipped in 10 points.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 18 9 14 12 — 53
St. Mary (41) — Lorch 16, Burrus 10, Clements 7, Barnett 2, Haas 2, O’Neill 2.
Muhlenberg County (53) — Stewart 25, Boggess 9, Proffitt 8, Fields 6, I. Wilkins 3, Cox 1, Duvall 1.
HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 69, APOLLO 54
Kennedy Lane scored a game-best 28 points and knocked down 6-of-11 3-pointers as the E-Gals fell in Madisonville.
Jennifer Lee hauled in 14 rebounds to lead Apollo (7-20) on the glass, and Abby Sapp grabbed eight boards.
Brooklyn Clark scored 24 points for the Lady Storm (20-7), and Emile Jones finished with 18 points.
HOPKINS COUNTY 12 15 26 16 — 69
Apollo (54) — Lane 28, Lee 9, Sapp 9, Whitlock 6, Thompson 2.
Hopkins County Central (69) — Clark 24, Jones 18, Sutton 8, Mason 7, White 7, Harrison 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.