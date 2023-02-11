Landon Huff scored a game-best 20 points to lead Whitesville Trinity to a 56-53 win over Grayson County on Friday at the Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
Landon Smith added 13 points for the Raiders (13-13).
River Blanton scored 19 points for Grayson County (8-17), and Jack Logsdon added 18 points.
GRAYSON COUNTY 10 16 11 16 — 53
TRINITY 12 18 10 16 — 56
Grayson County (53) — Blanton 19, Logsdon 18, Langdon 7, Horn 6, Childress 2, Haycraft 1.
Trinity (56) — Huff 20, Smith 13, Goetz 8, Hernandez 8, Mills 5, Howard 2.
HANCOCK COUNTY 63, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 53
Evan Ferry scored 18 points to lead the Hornets to victory in Harned.
Cole Dixon finished with 17 points for Hancock County (15-10), which earned the top seed in the 11th District Tournament with the win. Devyn Powers also produced 15 points, and Luke Brown chipped in 10 points.
Hunter Barr scored 17 points to lead Breck (9-15).
HANCOCK COUNTY 9 13 20 21 — 63
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 10 12 18 13 — 53
Hancock County (63) — Ferry 18, Dixon 17, Powers 15, Brown 10, Keown 3.
Breckinridge County (53) — Barr 17, Burnett 9, Rogers 9, Taul 6, Miller 4, Hardesty 3, Carman 2.
OHIO COUNTY 69, MEADE COUNTY 51
Elijah Decker scored 20 points to lead the Eagles to a win in Brandenburg.
Bo Morse added 16 points for Ohio County (22-6), and Parker Culbertson finished with 12 points.
Garrett Hardesty paced Meade County (8-15) with 18 points, and Cade Scott chipped in 12 points.
OHIO COUNTY 17 22 15 15 — 69
MEADE COUNTY 13 10 11 17 — 51
Ohio County (69) — Decker 20, Morse 16, Culbertson 12, Lindsey 9, Young 7, Kennedy 5.
Meade County (51) — Hardesty 18, Scott 12, Ling 9, P. Johnston 3, Blackman 2, Dycus 2, Frost 2, I. Johnston 2, Waters 1.
GIRLS MUHLENBERG COUNTY 62, PADUCAH TILGHMAN 53
Brooklyn Stewart scored 23 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked five shots in the Lady Mustangs’ victory in Greenville.
Taylor Wilkins produced 12 points and 12 rebounds for Muhlenberg County (16-9), and Aven Proffitt finished with 10 points. Macy Fields added six assists and a pair of blocks, and Sarah-Cate Boggess passed for five assists.
Dasia Garland scored a team-high 17 points for Tilghman (10-9), MaKeyah Caruthers tallied 15 points, and Myiesha Shumpert posted 14 points.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 18 11 13 11 — 53
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 14 19 14 15 — 62
Paducah Tilghman (53) — Garland 17, Caruthers 15, Smith 14, Shumpert 5, Red 2.
Muhlenberg County (62) — Stewart 23, T. Wilkins 12, Proffitt 10, I. Wilkins 6, Boggess 3, Duvall 3, Fields 3, Joines 2.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 54, HANCOCK COUNTY 52
Ella House scored 13 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished five assists as the Lady Hornets fell in Harned.
Kendra Keown added 12 points for Hancock County (16-11), and Lily Roberts produced 11 points with seven assists. Emma Morris also grabbed six boards.
Caroline Lucas notched a game-best 17 points for Breck (21-5), and Kayleigh Huffines finished with 15 points.
HANCOCK COUNTY 9 9 19 15 — 52
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 13 13 13 15 — 54
Hancock County (52) — E. House 13, Keown 12, Li. Roberts 11, Poole 9, A. House 4, Morris 3,
Breckinridge County (54) — Lucas 17, Huffines 15, Grimes 9, Mitcham 6, Carby 4, Moorman 3.
GRAYSON COUNTY 56, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 41
Kenzie McDowell scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Lady Raiders fell in Whitesville.
Sarah Payne added 12 points for Trinity (3-21), Josie Aull finished with 11 points and six rebounds, and Emily McDaniel hauled in a team-high nine boards.
Sutten VanMeter paced the Lady Cougars (11-13) with 17 points, and Sydney Perkins chipped in 10 points.
GRAYSON COUNTY 14 13 7 22 — 56
TRINITY 6 12 12 11 — 41
Grayson County (56) — VanMeter 17, Perkins 10, Riggs 8, Smith 8, Green 6, Jones 3, Narvaez 2, Renfrow 2.
Trinity (41) — McDowell 13, Payne 12, Aull 11, E. McDaniel 2, M. McDaniel 2, Hatfield 1.
