McCracken County chased Daviess County quarterback Joe Humphreys around some Friday night, but the Mustangs were never quite fast enough to catch him and keep him corralled.
Humphreys threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns, while running for two more, to lead the Panthers to a 55-31 win in the first round of the KHSAA Class 6-A playoffs on a chilly evening at Reid Stadium.
DC will host Henderson County next Friday in the second round of the 6-A playoffs. McCracken County ended its season 2-9.
“They put up a good fight, we knew they could come out and give us their best effort and they did,” said DC coach Matt Brannon, whose squad improved to 10-1 and became the first 10-win team in program history. “We’ve seen the same defensive look since we played Henderson (in the regular season), try to load the line of scrimmage, pressure us, try to get Joe on the run, but he’s hard to stop when he runs the ball.
“It was a hard-fought battle in the first half. I think we played a little flat (defensively), we have some things we need to clean up and fix.”
The game was back and forth in the first quarter, with McCracken County holding a 14-12 lead on a Pryor Lamb 27-yard touchdown pass to Nick Masek and a Lamb 25-yard touchdown pass to Zander Mayes with 41 seconds to go in the first quarter.
DC retook the lead 20-14 on a Humphreys 21-yard touchdown pass to Luke Floyd. That score was set up by a Max Dees interception of Lamb at the goal line, which stopped a drive by McCracken.
DC went up 27-14 on a Humphreys 10-yard scoring run 25 seconds before halftime.
McCracken’s Barnett Buchanan kicked a 27-yard field goal to draw the Mustangs within 27-17 with 7:44 left in the third quarter, but then DC started putting the game away.
Gunnar Evans scored a 62-yard touchdown run for DC that made it 34-17.
Jeremiah Hughes made a 13-yard touchdown run to cut that lead to 34-24. Mason Boswell picked up an onside kick attempt by McCracken and scored a 47-yard touchdown return for a 41-24 lead.
DC recovered an onside kick following that score, and Humphreys put it up 48-24 on a 3-yard run. Humphreys finished the scoring for DC with a 1-yard touchdown toss to Cole Burch with 4:07 left for a 55-24 lead.
McCracken got one more score on a 20-yard run by Hughes.
DC had 457 yards in total offense while McCracken had 477 yards.
Evans ran 10 times for 104 yards. Dees had seven catches for 107 yards. Floyd had four catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns.
Hughes ran for 190 yards on 29 carries for McCracken. Lamb hit 17-of-29 passes for 218 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
McCRACKEN COUNTY 14 0 10 7 — 33
DAVIESS COUNTY 12 15 14 14 — 55
DC-Parm 7 run (pass failed)
MC-N. Masek 27 pass from Lamb (Buchanan kick)
DC-Floyd 28 pass from Humphreys (pass failed)
MC-Mayes 25 pass from Lamb (Buchanan kick)
DC-Floyd 21 pass from Humphreys (Burch pass from Humphreys)
DC-Humphreys 10 run (Higgs kick)
MC-Buchanan 27 FG
DC-Evans 62 run (Higgs kick)
MC-Hughes 13 run (Buchanan kick)
DC-Boswell 47 kickoff return (Higgs kick)
DC-Humphreys 3 run (Higgs kick)
DC-Burch 1 pass from Humphreys (Higgs kick)
MC-Hughes 20 run (Buchanan kick)
