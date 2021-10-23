For the first time in 13 years, the Daviess County Panthers are Class 6-A, District 1 regular-season champions.
Senior quarterback Joe Humphreys threw five touchdowns and rushed for another to guide Daviess County to a 43-21 victory over archrival Apollo on Friday night at Eagle Stadium. With the win, the No. 6 Panthers (8-1, 4-0 in district) secured homefield advantage for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs.
DC coach Matt Brannon was quick to credit his players’ focus for their success.
“I’m proud of the way that we responded early, with the excitement, with the big crowd, with the implications of the game,” he said. “We never let the moment get too big for us. They show up and work every day, and it was just another game to these guys. I’m just proud of the way they played, for sure.
“The fruits of your labor are on Friday nights. It’s the work that they put in Monday through Thursday that really makes this thing go.”
After a sloppy start for both teams, the Panthers scored the first 36 points of the contest to secure a KHSAA-mandated running clock early in the third quarter.
Apollo (6-3, 3-1) opened the contest with a drive that stalled on the DC 17-yard line, and Harrison Bowman’s 34-yard field goal attempt was no good. The Eagles’ Kyle Taylor intercepted Humphreys near midfield just three plays later, but a turnover on downs erased any chances the Eagles had to score.
Then the Panthers erupted. Humphreys shook off an interception on his very first throw of the game and directed scoring drives on the Panthers’ next five possessions.
Humphreys orchestrated a nine-play, 69-yard drive capped off by his 12-yard touchdown strike to Isaiah Tomes. Humphreys then ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead with 2:20 left in the opening frame.
After holding Apollo to a punt, DC scored again when Humphreys connected with Max Dees for a 51-yard gain, followed a play later by his screen pass to Carter Hamilton, who raced 25 yards to paydirt. On the Panthers’ next possession, Humphreys raced up the right sideline for a 56-yard score.
Another three-and-out allowed the Panthers to score on only one play, with Humphreys tossing an 80-yard TD pass to Decker Renfrow with 2:03 left in the second frame — giving DC a 29-0 advantage that held until intermission.
Two plays after halftime, Humphreys found Bryson Parm — making his season debut after returning from injury — for a 76-yard score, giving their team a 36-0 advantage. Parm had a long TD reception waived off earlier in the game due to a holding penalty.
“We got the word on Tuesday that he was cleared to play, so we were like, ‘We’ll ease him in, give him a few touches,’ ” Brannon said of Parm, who rushed for 1,069 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore last season. “Two touches, two touchdowns, 180 yards — one of them called back. It’s just another layer.
“It was already dangerous with Joe back there, and then to add that element in, and what Gunner (Evans) has done for us all year to have a solid 1-2 punch there.”
Apollo broke through on the scoreboard when Noah Rhinerson punched in a 4-yard TD run with 6:27 left in the third quarter, but DC answered two possessions later on a 45-yard scoring toss from Humphreys to Tomes.
The Eagles scored again when quarterback Christian Combs scooped up a fumbled snap, rolled out to his right and connected with Eli Masterson for a 1-yard TD. After recovering an onside kick, Apollo tallied the final points of the night on Combs’ 26-yard TD throw to Carter Contratto with 1:53 remaining.
For the game, Combs completed 15-of-26 passes for 182 yards and two TDs with two interceptions. Rhinerson ran for 47 yards and a score on 16 rushes, and Dixon added 53 yards on seven carries. Contratto made four catches for 89 yards and a score for the Eagles, who finished with 269 yards of total offense.
Humphreys completed 13-of-16 passes for 348 yards and five TDs with an interception, and he added 73 rushing yards and a score on the ground for DC. Tomes reeled in three receptions for 66 yards and a pair of scores, with other receiving production from Hamilton (3-34-1), Renfrow (2-95-1) and Parm (2-85-1). The Panthers finished with 476 yards of total offense.
Both teams return to action in their regular-season finales next week, with Apollo hosting Greenwood and DC hosting Warren East.
DAVIESS COUNTY 8 21 7 7 — 43
APOLLO 0 0 7 14 — 21
DC-Tomes 12 pass from Humphreys (Humphreys run)
DC-Hamilton 25 pass from Humphreys (Higgs kick)
DC-Humphreys 56 run (Higgs kick)
DC-Renfrow 80 pass from Humphreys (Higgs kick)
DC-Parm 76 pass from Humphreys (Higgs kick)
A-Rhinerson 4 run (Bowman kick)
DC-Tomes 45 pass from Humphreys (Higgs kick)
A-Masterson 1 pass from Combs (Dixon run)
A-Contratto 26 pass from Combs (run failed)
