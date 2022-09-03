Humphreys feature

Miami (Ohio) reserve quarterback Joe Humphreys, a former star at Daviess County High School, looks downfield to pass during fall camp on Aug. 3 at Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio.

 Miami Athletics

During his time at Daviess County High School, Joe Humphreys was one of the most prolific passers in Kentucky.

As a senior last season, he led the commonwealth with 3,940 yards and 48 touchdowns, along with 601 yards and 17 scores on the ground. Now, as a freshman at Miami (Ohio) University, the former Panther is learning the ropes of the collegiate game behind someone he considers a future lock for the NFL.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.