During his time at Daviess County High School, Joe Humphreys was one of the most prolific passers in Kentucky.
As a senior last season, he led the commonwealth with 3,940 yards and 48 touchdowns, along with 601 yards and 17 scores on the ground. Now, as a freshman at Miami (Ohio) University, the former Panther is learning the ropes of the collegiate game behind someone he considers a future lock for the NFL.
"It's been going really well," Humphreys said by phone Thursday. "I was getting some good reps in fall camp toward the beginning, but now with the season starting, we're starting to focus more on the starters. That was expected, but other than that, it's been going really smooth. It's obviously been a lot of work, though."
Coach Chuck Martin's RedHawks, who open the season Saturday against No. 20 Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, are coming off of a 7-6 campaign and enter 2022 as potential favorites to win the Mid-American Conference's East Division.
Junior quarterback Brett Gabbert, the younger brother of NFL signal-caller Blaine Gabbert and an All-MAC passer, will start under center for the RedHawks, but Humphreys is working to carve out a role as his understudy. With eight passers on the team's roster, however, Humphreys knows the challenge that he's facing.
"I didn't expect to come in and start or anything like that," said Humphreys, a 6-foot-3, 201-pounder. "Brett, in my opinion, is an NFL-caliber quarterback. I'm trying to become the backup and get to where he is at some point.
"It doesn't bother me a whole bunch, I'm just staying in my lane and trying to better myself, working every day."
To get there, Humphreys added, he's learning to adjust to new situations and the ever-increasing speed of the game.
"With this offense, there's a lot to learn as far as schemes and checks," he said. "It's definitely a lot. In high school football, I never had to check in and out of plays, so that's definitely taken me a little bit more time to adjust to.
"The speed is the game is 100% the biggest change between high school and college football. Windows are a lot tighter, so everything as simple as your drop not being quick enough, and your timing is messed up."
Humphreys, who's no stranger to high-octane football, has high expectations for Miami as a whole in 2022 — beginning with Saturday's outing in Lexington.
"I think we can definitely prove a lot of people wrong," he said. "I think our offense this year is really explosive and will be a force to be reckoned with. I'm excited about it."
And, as for everything off the field, he's having a blast.
"I love it," Humphreys said. "Oxford's a great place and I love it. All the coaches and players here have been super welcoming. Nobody's selfish whatsoever, and the guys ahead of me are working so hard.
"Everybody's putting in so much time in trying to help me get better, which means a lot coming from the upperclassmen."
