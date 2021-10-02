Senior quarterback Joe Humphreys scored seven total touchdowns as No. 7 Daviess County rolled to a 51-20 Class 6-A district win over McCracken County on Friday in Paducah.
Humphreys completed 24-of-30 pass attempts for 332 yards and four touchdowns, and he added three rushing touchdowns as the Panthers (6-1, 2-0 in district) won their fourth consecutive outing.
Max Dees made eight catches for 148 yards and a TD, Decker Renfrow hauled in five passes for 109 yards and a score, and Gunnar Evans rushed 20 times for 125 yards.
“For us, it’s about the ability to come down here and continue to succeed like we have been, no matter who our opponent is,” DCHS coach Matt Brannon said. “Obviously, we’ve had history down here. We’ve been able to put up big numbers and a lot of points, but we’ve never been able to come down here and, defensively, take control of the game.
“We played great defense all night. We held them to 13 points in the first half and played good, sound, physical football tonight.”
Humphreys was the first to score on the night with a 4-yard QB keeper at the 8:23 mark, followed by a two-point conversion.
At the 3:15 mark in the first quarter, Jeremiah Hughes tiptoed down the sideline past the defense for a 28-yard run as part of his 20-rush, 148-yard night for McCracken County (1-6, 1-2). Just like that, the Mustangs found themselves down one after the point-after try and went for the onside kick to try to keep the momentum alive.
“We got the stop on the second series but just couldn’t convert,” McCracken County head coach Marc Clark said.
Humphreys started off the second quarter with a 4-yard TD run and another two-point conversion for a 16-7 DC lead.
Later in the second quarter, Humphreys found Cole Burch for an 11-yard touchdown pass, giving the Panthers a 23-7 cushion. McCracken fought right back within the minute when quarterback Pryor Lamb found Zach Sims for a 30-yard score.
“We had some times where we were effective running the football,” Clark said, “but then once you started getting into that and the scoreboard, it is what it is.”
Humphreys scored again on the ground with a 14-yard TD carry, and he ended the first half with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Carter Hamilton with just 21.9 seconds to play — giving DC a 37-13 lead going into the locker room.
Moments after the Panthers intercepted a pass on the McCracken 1-yard-line, Humphreys launched a 73-yard scoring pass to Renfrow, who finished off the play in the end zone for a 44-13 advantage.
Humphreys capped off DC’s scoring with a 67-yard scoring throw to Dees, before Pryor scored on a 1-yard run with 3:40 remaining.
“Obviously, we leaned on Joe really heavily,” Brannon said. “Decker had another great performance, and Gunnar was huge for us. He continues to play great on both sides of the ball. I think a lot of people really doubted our ability to run the ball when Bryson (Parm) went down, but he’s really stepped up.”
Daviess County plays again Oct. 15 when the Panthers host Henderson County at Reid Stadium.
