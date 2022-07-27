The University of Kentucky football program has made considerable strides over the last decade under head coach Mark Stoops, but the Wildcats are entering the 2022 season with a considerable question mark — yet again, the team's downfield playmakers.

Over the years, UK has certainly fielded a number of difference-making wide receivers. Among them are Craig Yeast, the former Kentucky Wesleyan College football coach; Randall Cobb, a Pro Bowl NFL pass-catcher; Lynn Bowden, who spent his last season in Lexington as a hybrid, must-see-to-believe rushing quarterback; and Wan'Dale Robinson, the transfer who turned his one season at UK into a second-round draft selection.

