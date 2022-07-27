The University of Kentucky football program has made considerable strides over the last decade under head coach Mark Stoops, but the Wildcats are entering the 2022 season with a considerable question mark — yet again, the team's downfield playmakers.
Over the years, UK has certainly fielded a number of difference-making wide receivers. Among them are Craig Yeast, the former Kentucky Wesleyan College football coach; Randall Cobb, a Pro Bowl NFL pass-catcher; Lynn Bowden, who spent his last season in Lexington as a hybrid, must-see-to-believe rushing quarterback; and Wan'Dale Robinson, the transfer who turned his one season at UK into a second-round draft selection.
There's no doubt that the Wildcats can bring in talented receivers and, obviously, use them successfully.
Where the issue lies, however, is with the No. 2, No. 3, No 4, and so on, in those receiving corps.
It's unfair to say those players lacked the tools to be productive, because, frankly, they often didn't get the chance. Kentucky, which prides itself on being physical up front, was primarily a running team under Stoops until last season. And then, with the emergence of quarterback Will Levis, Robinson clearly became the team's top target. Who could blame them?
This season, though, opposing teams know Levis. They know how much he likes to get the ball downfield, whether it turns out to be a positive or negative for the Cats.
Levis has admitted that he needs to take better care of the ball this season, but he'll also have to find a way to spread it around to multiple receivers. Though there's talent among the ranks, there's unlikely to be a Wan'Dale Robinson repeat.
Dane Key, a freshman out of Frederick Douglass High School, has been at UK since the spring and even caught a touchdown in the Blue-White Game. Tayvion Robinson, a transfer from Virginia Tech, is also expected to contribute alongside players like Chris Lewis and DeMarcus Harris that saw limited action a year ago.
"We feel, as a group, we're probably as talented as we have been in a long time," Stoops said of his receivers at last week's SEC Media Days. "There's definitely some youth there that we've got a lot of work to do."
Offseason work is one thing, but to put together a successful passing attack in the midst of the regular season is a far different challenge.
Last year, Wan'Dale Robinson was responsible for 45% of UK's receiving offense by himself with 1,334 yards. Add in Josh Ali, who recorded 601 yards and was the Cats' only other 200-yard-plus receiver in 2021, along with Justin Rigg (189 yards) and Isaiah Epps (171 yards), and Kentucky loses 78% of its receiving production.
Those are a lot of holes to fill.
Even the UK coaching staff admits that their pass-catchers are an area for concern, despite the luxury of having the highly-touted Levis under center.
"We have to have some playmakers step up at the wide receiver position," Stoops said, "because we have a beast of a quarterback. We have to get some playmakers to step up and compete. We're going to have to depend on a few younger guys there. The older guys need to continue to step up."
Of course, it seems like someone always steps in to fill that void. That's simply the way the UK program operates — next man up.
However, for Levis and the Wildcats to reach their true potential and push for an SEC title, it can't just be one guy who becomes the main target. Two, three, even four options downfield would tremendously open up possibilities for Levis, and the Cats' rushers would certainly benefit from more open field to operate.
Fall camp opens in a week, and then it's up to UK's receivers to separate themselves and the Wildcats' coaches to help get them there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.