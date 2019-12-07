The Independence Bank Classic, a fundraiser for the Owensboro Catholic girls basketball team, will be Saturday with varsity games at Kentucky Wesleyan College's Woodward Health and Recreation Center.
This is the fifth year for the Classic, which will have teams from throughout western and central Kentucky, and Indiana and Tennessee.
Varsity games will get started at 9:30 a.m. at the HRC with Vincennes Lincoln (Ind.) taking on Calloway County.
Henderson County will play Vincennes Lincoln at 4:15 p.m.
McLean County will face Louisville Male at 6 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic will play Pope John Paul II out of Tennessee at 7:45 p.m.
Junior varsity games will be at Owensboro Catholic throughout the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.