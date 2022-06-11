Seven players scored in double-figures, and the Indiana All-Stars rolled to a 104-77 wire-to-wire victory against Kentucky on Friday night at the Sportscenter.
Indiana wasted little time out of the gate, building a 20-7 advantage and never looking back. Kentucky pulled to within 28-15 with 7:30 left in the first half, but Indiana pushed ahead for a 48-28 lead at intermission.
A 10-0 run helped Indiana claim a 62-35 edge with 15:20 remaining, and Jaxon Edwards flushed a two-handed dunk to provide the visitors its largest lead of the night at 68-39 with 11:51 to go.
Sam Powell’s 3-pointer at 9:20 capped off a 12-2 run that trimmed Kentucky’s deficit to 70-50, but the home team never threatened down the stretch.
“Not what we wanted, but they’re a pretty good basketball team,” said Owensboro High School boys coach Rod Drake, who is an assistant coach with the Kentucky All-Stars this year. “We knew that coming in. They were more aggressive than we were tonight. They scored a lot of points off turnovers, we didn’t.”
Indiana forced 20 turnovers and committed only seven, leading to a 30-6 advantage in points off giveaways. Many of the turnovers led to easy transition opportunities, helping Indiana outscore Kentucky 33-5 on fastbreaks.
“We’ve got to slow them down in transition and we’ve got to take care of the basketball,” Drake said. “Those are two big things. They pushed us off the ball tonight and did what they wanted to.
“We fell behind, which we didn’t want to do. Once we get behind these guys, it was too late.”
C.J. Gunn scored 20 points to lead Indiana, which also got contributions from Ryan Conwell (18 points, 10 rebounds, five assists); Travis Grayson (12 points); Javen Buchanan (11 points); Peter Suder (11 points); Edwards (10 points); and Brande Northern (10 points).
Indiana made 42-of-82 shots from the floor (51.2%), 8-of-19 3-pointers (42.1%) and 12-of-17 free throws (70.6%) while also claiming the edge in rebounding (44-41), paint scoring (58-34), second-chance points (21-14) and bench production (50-36).
Mitchell Rylee scored a game-high 24 points for Kentucky, while Powell added 17 points.
Kentucky made 26-of-63 shot attempts from the field (41.3%), 6-of-17 from distance (35.3%) and 19-of-33 foul shots (57.6%).
The second matchup of the two-game series will be contested Saturday at Southport High School in Indianapolis.
“I think we’ll be ready to play tomorrow,” Drake said. “We’ve got to look at it tonight, see what we’ve got to do tomorrow, make adjustments and try to compete. We’ve just got to come out and be ready to go.”
INDIANA 48 56 — 104
KENTUCKY 28 49 — 77
Indiana (104) — Gunn 20, Conwell 18, Grayson 12, Buchanan 11, Suder 11, Edwards 10, Northern 10, Jarrard 8, Jackson 4.
Kentucky (77) — Rylee 24, Powell 17, Buttry 7, Spikes 5, Milburn 4, Stinnett 4, Hayden 3, Lawrence 3, Lewis 3, Stevens 3, Jewell 2, Mason 2.
