Alexis Jackson struck out 10 batters without giving up an earned run in Daviess County’s 6-2 softball win over South Spencer (Ind.) on Monday in Rockport.
Jackson scattered only four hits in the win, and Katie Mewes went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Lady Panthers. Jessie Daniels clubbed a home run for DC, and Sadie Morris scored twice.
DC improved to 23-4.
DAVIESS COUNTY 201 020 1 — 6 9 2
SOUTH SPENCER 000 000 2 — 2 4 7
WP-Jackson. LP-Schmitt. 2B-H. Newman (DC), Raaf (SS). HR-Daniels (DC).
LADY RAIDERS SWEEP WEBSTER
Whitesville Trinity took a pair of wins over the Lady Trojans — 6-3 and 12-3 — in Dixon.
In the first outing, Madison McDaniel went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for the Lady Raiders (16-8). Raylee Higdon went 3-for-4, and Katherine Hibbitt finished 2-for-4.
In the nightcap, Morris went 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs and three RBIs. McDaniel finished 2-for-5 with two runs, Hibbitt was 3-for-5 with two runs, Allie Graham went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Raylee Higdon drove in two runs.
TRINITY 100 005 0 — 6 8 1
WEBSTER COUNTY 200 100 0 — 3 8 6
WP-Barnett. LP-Papineau. 2B-Shoulders, Gates (W). HR-McDaniel (T).
TRINITY 211 440 0 — 12 12 3
WEBSTER COUNTY 200 100 0 — 3 4 6
WP-Graham. LP-Corbett. 2B-Shelley (W). HR-Morris (T), Braden (W).
NO. 3 SOUTH WARREN 8, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 0
Camille Conkright went 2-for-4 with a double in the Lady Aces’ loss in Bowling Green.
Brooke Hamilton struck out seven batters for Catholic (21-10).
South Warren improved to 22-2.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 000 000 0 — 0 6 3
SOUTH WARREN 103 040 x — 8 7 1
WP-Metcalfe. LP-Br. Hamilton. 2B-Conkright (OC). 3B-Hudson (SW).
BASEBALL OWENSBORO 12, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 4
Cayden Ray went 2-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI, and Brady Benjamin finished 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs to lead the Red Devils at Shifley Park’s Jack Hicks Field.
Blake Kimbrell went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for OHS (12-15), Kindrick Williams was 2-for-3 with two runs, and Ethan Gough scored twice.
Adam Howell went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Breck (15-13), Logan Henning was 3-for-4, and Lance Poole finished 2-for-4 with two runs.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 010 300 0 — 4 9 5
OWENSBORO 102 243 x — 12 11 1
WP-DeLacey. LP-Hardesty. 2B-Benjamin, Ray (O), Poole (B).
TENNIS GIRLS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 8, APOLLO 1
The Lady Aces won at Moreland Park with singles wins from Ella Grace Buckman, Ella Cason, Elizabeth Hayden and Claire Augenstein.
Catholic’s doubles winners included Mitchell/Augenstein, Aisha Merchant/Olivia Hayden and Elizabeth Hayden/Julia Marshall.
Apollo’s win came from Ella Hayden.
GREENWOOD 9, OWENSBORO 0
The Lady Gators swept the Lady Devils in a matchup in Bowling Green.
BOYS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 8, APOLLO 1
The Aces captured a victory at Moreland Park. garnering singles wins from Davis Brocato, Matthew Hyland, Cooper Danzer, Houston Danzer, Brett Conder and Tucker Ray.
Catholic’s doubles victors included Conder/Ray and Danzer/Danzer.
The Eagles picked up a doubles win from Jamison Franey/Maddox Tucker.
GREENWOOD 8, OWENSBORO 1
Dylan Mather picked up a singles win in the Red Devils’ loss in Bowling Green.
