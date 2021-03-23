Q’Daryius Jennings scored 19 points, including 11 points during a crucial second-quarter run, to lift Ohio County High School to a 57-42 victory over Grayson County in the first round of the boys’ 3rd Region Basketball Tournament on Monday at the Sportscenter.
With the win, the Eagles (13-10) advance to Friday’s semifinals, where they’ll face Owensboro Catholic (17-9) at 5 p.m.
However, Ohio County coach Tony Hopper said afterward, it wasn’t the quick start that he was hoping for from his team.
“I thought we had a little carryover from a not very good performance Friday night against Muhlenberg County (a 47-24 loss in the 10th District Tournament title game),” said Hopper, whose squad trailed 12-8 at the end of the first quarter Monday. “I thought after we got moving, we played pretty well.
“Bo Morse came off the bench and gave us a little spark there. That was great for us. I thought our kids just played solid tonight.”
Morse opened the second quarter with a conventional three-point play, and Jennings knocked down a 3-pointer with 5:51 left until halftime to give Ohio County a 14-12 advantage. The Eagles went on to outscore Grayson County 22-6 in the period, with Jennings’ scoop and score layup just before the buzzer giving his team a 30-18 halftime lead.
“Basketball’s a game of runs,” Hopper said. “We got on a pretty good run there and got some confidence, and that helped us a lot.”
Grayson County (13-9) pulled within nine points following a Chandler McCrady 3 and a bucket by River Blanton early in the second half, but the Eagles answered with an 8-0 run — a Jennings 3, an Isaac Southard layup off a Jennings assist and a Jaxon Renfrow 3 — that gave Ohio County a 40-23 advantage with 4:33 left in the frame.
The Cougars’ Kegan Sharp knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 12 points late in the third quarter, but another 8-0 scoring outburst — a Josh Manning 3-pointer, a Morse reverse layup and an Elijah Decker corner 3 — provided the Eagles with a 48-28 lead heading into the final period.
Grayson County cut the deficit to 54-42 on another Sharp 3 with 1:12 remaining, but the Cougars could get no closer than 12 points the rest of the way.
Decker finished with 11 points for the Eagles, who claimed a 25-17 team rebounding edge.
McCrady led the Cougars with 14 points, while Sharp finished with 12.
Now, Ohio County turns its attention to Friday’s semifinal bout with the Aces.
“At this stage, every game’s a big game,” Hopper said. “We’ve got a little prep time, so we’ve got to get ready for Owensboro Catholic. They’ve got a good team.”
OHIO COUNTY 8-22-18-9 — 57
GRAYSON COUNTY 12-6-10-14 — 42
Ohio County (57) — Jennings 19, Decker 11, Morse 8, Southard 7, Manning 6, Renfrow 6.
Grayson County (42) — McCrady 14, Sharp 12, Blanton 7, Tomes 5, Horn 2, Hornbeck 2.
