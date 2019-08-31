HARTFORD -- Q'Daryius Jennings and the Ohio County Eagles would not be denied on Friday night.
In a heartstopping contest, Jennings capped a 13-play 80-yard scoring drive with a 4-yard touchdown run with four seconds to play to lift the Eagles to a dramatic 46-42 victory over visiting McLean County before a packed house at Frank Barnes Memorial Stadium.
"This was a great battle between two scrappy football teams," Ohio County coach DaMarcus Ganaway said. "Hats off to McLean County. That's a quality team that is going to have a lot of success this season.
"I'm very proud of our team for finding a way to win this game -- it shows me we're moving in the right direction. I'm just very, very proud of our team."
In a wild, rollercoaster game, McLean County reclaimed the lead, 42-40, when Andrew Munster scored from five yards out with 2:30 to play.
But the Eagles (1-1) were not done.
The combination of Jennings on the ground and quarterback Dezmond Randolph through the air marched the Eagles down the field, and Jennings was able to step up and make the game-winning play with everything on the line.
"For us to be able to drive the ball down the field like that with just over two minutes to play means that we're getting there," Ganaway. "That was a great drive to finish off the game."
McLean (0-2) jumped in front 12-0 in the first period on TD runs by Munster and Peyton Caraway.
Jennings scored early in the second to get the Eagles on the board, but the Cougars maintained control with a 1-yard scoring run by Munster and a 2-point conversion run by Landen Capps midway through the period -- shooting ahead 20-6.
Late in the half, however, Randolph completed a 62-yard pass to Kaleb Humphrey -- setting up a 1-yard scoring run by Jennings that pulled Ohio County within 20-14 at intermission.
The Eagles took their first lead early in the second half on a 36-yard scoring sprint by Jennings, and a 6-yard TD pass from Randolph to Shane Frady pushed Ohio County in front 28-20 at 6:51 of the third.
But coach Zach Wagner's McLean County outfit fought back immediately to tie it -- getting a 64-yard scoring pass from Caraway to Capps and a 2-point conversion run from Capps.
Ohio County regained the lead 34-28 just over a minute later when Randolph connected with Tanner Batts for a 45-yard scoring pass, but a 37-yard TD run by Capps and a subsequent Capps conversion run pushed the Cougars ahead 38-36 at 3:24 of the third.
Randolph scored from a yard out on the first play of the fourth quarter to reclaim the lead for Ohio County.
Jennings carried 23 times for 248 yards (182 in the second half) to lead Ohio County, which also got 189 passing yards from Randolph, who completed 13-of-20 aerials.
McLean County was powered by its patented option running attack, with Capps, Caraway and Munster combining for 266 yards on the ground.
McLEAN COUNTY 12-8-16-6 -- 42
OHIO COUNTY 0-14-20-12 -- 46
MC-Munster 4 run (pass failed)
MC-Caraway 4 run (run failed)
OC-Jennings 14 run (kick failed)
MC-Munster 1 run (Capps run)
OC-Jennings 1 run (Randolph run)
OC-Jennings 36 run (Humphrey run)
OC-Frady 6 pass from Randolph (run failed)
MC-Capps 64 pass from Caraway (Capps run)
OC-Batts 45 pass from Randolph (pass failed)
MC-Capps 37 run (Capps run)
OC-Randolph 1 run (run failed)
MC-Munster 5 run (run failed)
OC-Jennings 4 run (run failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.