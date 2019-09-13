Despite undergoing knee surgery just six months ago, Q'Daryius Jennings has not only established himself as one of the top runners within the area, but he's gained notoriety as one of the most dynamic rushers in the entire state.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound junior, who returned to Ohio County this season after playing for the Eagles as a freshman, suffered damage to his LCL during football season last year. He still finished with nearly 2,000 yards from scrimmage and scored 25 touchdowns for Grayson County, then went on to lead the Cougars' basketball team in scoring while playing in every game.
Now, even though he isn't fully back to form, Jennings has picked up right where he left off.
"It's been great having him back," Ohio County coach DaMarcus Ganaway said, "not just as a huge playmaker for our football team, but his presence and his attitude and his work ethic off the field is something not a lot of people know about him.
"He's really working in the weight room to get himself back to where he was before his knee surgery. It's still something we're managing. He can't go all the way sometimes, but he's getting there."
That might come as a surprise to opponents trying to tackle him.
In helping Ohio County start this season 2-1, Jennings has rolled up 572 yards and seven touchdowns on 62 carries -- good for 191 yards per game and 9.2 yards per carry.
"He's a very smooth runner," Ganaway said. "He's elusive. One of the biggest things is his patience. I've had a couple college coaches tell me his running style is similar to Le'Veon Bell. I'm not comparing him to Le'Veon Bell, but he can read the defense really well and see where the creases are, and he'll usually make the first guy miss."
Ganaway also credited Jennings for helping take pressure off of Eagles quarterback Dezmond Randolph. So far this year, Jennings has caught nine passes for a team-best 219 yards and four TDs.
"We know Q is a guy that defenses are gonna key on every week," Ganaway said. "We're gonna make sure we're doing our best to get him the ball where he has an opportunity in open space.
"One of the benefits of having him in our offense is we can be up-tempo and try to run the ball downhill, but we can also spread it out and have our quarterback make decisions for us. Our quarterback is very comfortable and happy, when all else fails, to check it down to Q."
Perhaps Jennings's best trait, Ganaway noted, is the fact that despite all of his talent, he's still a team-first player.
"In high school football, if you have one of the best kids around, you're usually going to have some kind of success," Ganaway said, "but he understands it's not always about him getting the ball. That's a huge bonus for our entire offense and for this football team."
At the same time, Jennings takes note of other top running backs around the state and the type of performances they're putting up. It all comes down to him wanting to be the best, Ganaway said.
However, Jennings knows none of that matters if the Eagles don't win -- and he's intent on leading Ohio County to success.
"There's a great vibe in our locker room right now," Ganaway said. "We struggled to get that first win against McLean County, but that was what we knew we needed in order to push us into that forward momentum.
"This year, we've got a lot more maturity, tons of experience, and we've got some actual athletes and playmakers who have played for three or four years. We've got a great grouo of guys this year, and they're hungry to take Ohio County to a place it hasn't been before."
