HARTFORD -- It was a happy football homecoming for the Ohio County Eagles on Friday night.
Mixing the run and the pass with aplomb, Ohio County absorbed every challenge Hancock County put forth and pulled away in the second half for a 34-22 conquest of the visiting Hornets at Frank Barnes Memorial Stadium.
"We seem to want to take a punch before we deliver one," quipped Ohio County head coach DaMarcus Ganaway afterward, "but we responded to the call when we needed to, and I'm very proud of our football team."
Hancock County seized the early lead when quarterback Cole Dixon scored on a 1-yard sneak to make it 6-0 at 10:17 of the first, but on the very next play from scrimmage, Q'Daryius Jennings snared a swing pass from quarterback Dezmond Randoph and rambled 60 yards to tie the score.
Late in the first period, Jennings scored from six yards out to give the Eagles their first lead, 12-6.
Hancock answered with a seven-play, 42-yard march to paydirt late in the first half -- Darian Clay scoring from four yards out. Clay's subsequent 2-point conversion run pushed the Hornets back in front, 14-12, with one minute remaining.
Ohio County (2-1), however, was not done.
Ethan Maddox returned the ensuing kickoff 45 yards to the Hancock County 26. Jennings then ran for 17 yards, eight yards, and scored from a yard out at 0:09. Randolph connected with Tanner Batts for a 2-point conversion that left the Eagles with a 20-14 lead at intermission.
Hancock County (0-3) would not go away.
The Hornets appeared in trouble on the first possession of the second half, facing a 4th-and-29 situation from their own 35, but Clay -- lined up to punt -- instead passed the ball to Austin Volocko for a stunning 65-yard score. Clay's conversion run reclaimed the lead for Hancock, 22-20.
Late in the third, however, the Eagles took the lead for good when Randolph connected with Kaleb Humphrey for a 16-yard TD aerial.
"I thought Dezmond Randolph really played well," Ganaway said. "This week he directed our offense very well."
Randolph sealed matters early in the fourth quarter when he scored from eight yards out. His conversion pass to Shane Frady accounted for the final 12-point margin.
Jennings rushed for 202 yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns, and also had a receiving TD. Randolph, meanwhile, completed 11-of-18 passes for 173 yards and two scores, in addition to his rushing touchdown.
Ohio County finished with 381 yards of total offense, compared to 223 for Hancock County.
Xander Early led the Hornets with 98 yards on 20 carries.
HANCOCK COUNTY|6|8|8|0 -- 22
OHIO COUNTY|12|8|6|8 -- 34
HC-Dixon 1 run (kick failed)
OC-Jennings 60 pass from Randolph (kick failed)
OC-Jennings 6 run (kick failed)
HC-Clay 4 run (Clay run)
OC-Jennings 1 run (Batts pass from Randolph)
HC-Volocko 65 pass from Clay (Clay run)
OC-Humphrey 16 pass from Randolph (run failed)
OC-Randolph 8 run (Frady pass from Randolph)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.