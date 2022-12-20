After serving as the Kentucky Wesleyan College interim volleyball coach for the second half of last season, Alejandra Jimenez has officially been named the program’s head coach, KWC Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Mark Shook announced Monday.
“This team supported and cared for me more than I could have ever dreamed in my short time at the interim coach,” Jimenez said in a release. “I am prepared and ready to work hard for this team and program. It was always a dream to eventually become an NCAA head coach, and I am grateful that Mark Shook and my entire Kentucky Wesleyan family believed in me and gave me this opportunity.”
Jimenez, who took over as interim coach on Sept. 29, helped the Panthers win four of their final 13 games of 2022. For the year, KWC finished 6-22.
Since 2020, she had been an assistant at Wesleyan while also coaching at the Evansville United Volleyball Academy.
Prior to her coaching career, the Puerto Rico native was a four-year starter at Division I Louisiana Tech, where was a multiple-time all-conference honoree and is the program’s all-time leader in career digs, digs per set and digs in a single match.
PUCKHOGS WIN 10U TOURNEY TITLE
The Owensboro Puckhogs captured the 10U championship at the Rudolph’s Revenge Hockey Tournament over the weekend at Swonder Ice Arena in Evansville.
The Puckhogs defeated Indy Junior Fuel 8-4 in the championship game behind seven goals from Carson Kippenbrock. Jullian Burton added a goal for Owensboro, and Nathan Jackson passed for a pair of assists.
Before that, Owensboro topped the Evansville Thunder 5-1. Kippenbrock scored five goals in the victory.
The Puckhogs opened competition with a 6-4 loss to Indy Junior Fuel, with Kippenbrock recording four goals.
BLUE RECORDS ACE AT PANTHER CREEK
John Blue hit a hole-in-one on Thursday at Panther Creek Golf Course.
Blue carded the ace on No. 15 from 110 yards, using a 7-iron.
Witnessing the feat were Steve Riggs, Wayne Austin and Terry Embry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.