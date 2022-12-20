After serving as the Kentucky Wesleyan College interim volleyball coach for the second half of last season, Alejandra Jimenez has officially been named the program’s head coach, KWC Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Mark Shook announced Monday.

“This team supported and cared for me more than I could have ever dreamed in my short time at the interim coach,” Jimenez said in a release. “I am prepared and ready to work hard for this team and program. It was always a dream to eventually become an NCAA head coach, and I am grateful that Mark Shook and my entire Kentucky Wesleyan family believed in me and gave me this opportunity.”

