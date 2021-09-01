In just a matter of days, an Ohio-based football program became the talk of the sports world.
Bishop Sycamore, which reportedly operates out of Columbus, Ohio, was featured as part of ESPN’s season-opening high school football showcase last week. The Centurions played top-ranked IMG Academy in primetime on Sunday night and were routed 58-0 in a game that had no business even being on local television, much less on a national stage.
Apparently, ESPN says, it was told by Bishop Sycamore staff that the team was full of Division I prospects. A simple eye test could tell you that wasn’t true. As the game progressed, even ESPN’s announcers were fed up. They railed on Bishop Sycamore’s lack of available roster — and talent, for that matter — and appeared genuinely embarrassed that they even had to be there.
In the days since, the situation has only gotten more bizarre as sports media picked up on the online-only program’s age discrepancies, a schedule that included two games in three days this past weekend, an active warrant out for the head coach’s arrest on fraud charges and a number of civil lawsuits.
Around Kentucky, all eyes shifted to Johnson Central — the team scheduled to host Bishop Sycamore this Friday in Paintsville.
Imagine your excitement when you’re a JCHS coach or player and you see next week’s opponent playing under the bright lights on TV. Getting to compete against, and maybe even beat, a squad that just played on ESPN would be a thrill for anyone. Then imagine the severe disappointment once you watched past kickoff of that game.
Everyone immediately knew it was a sham, and yet somehow ESPN, JCHS and plenty of other football programs — Bishop Sycamore talked its way into playing powerhouse teams from across the country like DeMatha Catholic (Md.), Duncanville (Texas) and St. Thomas More (Conn.) — were talked into becoming unwilling and unknowing participants in a massive con job.
By Tuesday, many of those programs, Johnson Central included, removed themselves from the equation.
“Friday’s match versus Bishop Sycamore has been cancelled,” Johnson Central Athletics wrote on Twitter. “Johnson Central is currently seeking an opponent for Friday’s open date.”
What else could they do?
Johnson Central never would have lived it down, especially in a place as hungry for high school football as Kentucky, if it went through with the game. Even though the Golen Eagles are coming off of a forfeit loss due to COVID-19 quarantine last week, it’s more commendable to simply look for another opponent and risk taking another week off instead of going through with it.
To be fair though, by Friday there may not even be a Bishop Sycamore, if you consider it to even exist in the first place. There is no physical building, it doesn’t belong to the Ohio High School Athletic Association, and the Ohio Department of Education lists no charter by that name.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released a statement Tuesday to call for an investigation into the school’s legitimacy.
That same day, Bishop Sycamore athletic director Andre Peterson told USA Today that he and the team’s coach, Roy Johnson, agreed to “mutually part ways.”
This all comes after the program, formerly called Christians of Faith Academy, was shut down in 2018 after Johnson allegedly housed players at a nearby hotel and continually wrote bad checks en route to racking up $110,000 worth of debt.
It’s an odd story, of course, and on the surface, it’s amusing how Bishop Sycamore has been able to con its way into national-level games and even exposure on ESPN.
Underneath it, however, when you realize how many people it affects and the sinister insinuations behind the scenes, the situation paints a different color.
For all parties involved, it’s best to just separate entirely.
In Johnson Central’s case, Friday night might become just another evening without football — but it’s better than the alternative.
