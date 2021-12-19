Emma Johnson scored a game-high 21 points, the Panthers sank a season-best 16 3-pointers, and Kentucky Wesleyan College rolled to a 77-37 women’s basketball victory over Trevecca Nazarene on Saturday at the Sportscenter.
The Trojans scored the game’s opening bucket but never led again.
KWC built a 14-2 lead following Johnson’s 3-pointer at 3:03 in the first quarter before Trevecca closed the frame on a 7-0 run.
From there, however, it was all Panthers.
Wesleyan (7-4, 4-1 in G-MAC) shot a blistering 66.7% from the field in the second quarter, including a 5-of-6 mark from 3-point range, while limiting the Trojans to just 18.8% shooting in the period. The Panthers outscored TNU 27-8 in the quarter, building a 41-17 halftime advantage despite committing 14 turnovers in the first half.
“You never want to go into the (holiday) break with a loss,” KWC co-head coach Caleb Nieman said. “We had 19 turnovers against Malone on Saturday, and then we had 14 in the first half today, so it was like, ‘Here we go.’
“But everybody played well, and we got to see some other kids play just to get them out there and get the experience of playing in a game.”
The Trojans (1-10, 0-5) cut the deficit to 20 points early in the third quarter, but they got no closer the rest of the way. The Panthers, meanwhile, built their lead to as many as 40 points — with Johnson’s 3 in the last minute providing the game’s final margin.
“All we want is continued improvement, and she’s done that every year since she’s been here,” Nieman said of Johnson, a fifth-year forward. “She’s been great, and she’s a great leader. She’s always out there talking and communicating. We’re really going to miss her when she’s gone.”
Johnson, the former Daviess County High School standout, made 6-of-9 shots from the floor, including 6-of-8 from beyond the arc.
Corina Conley and Cali Nolot added 13 points apiece for KWC, which shot 44% from the field, 16-of-30 from 3-point range (53.3%) and 17-of-21 at the free-throw line (81%). The Panthers also recorded 20 assists on 22 made baskets — which wasn’t a surprise to Wesleyan’s coaches.
“We’re making the same passes and taking the same shots that we did earlier in the year, but they fell today,” Nieman said. “The kids know what a good possession looks like and what we’re hunting for out there on offense.”
Defensively, Wesleyan limited Trevecca to only 32% shooting from the floor and 2-of-20 from distance (10%) with 23 turnovers that led to a 28-8 edge in points off giveaways.
“We had goals in mind defensively that we wanted to accomplish today, and we hit all of those,” Nieman noted.
The Panthers are off for the holiday break until Dec. 28, when they’ll return to campus to get ready for a New Year’s Day home meeting against Ohio Dominican — starting a stretch of four games in seven days.
TREVECCA NAZARENE|9 8 7 13 — 37
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN|14 27 17 19 — 77
Trevecca Nazarene (37) — Carter 10, Baird 6, Liu 6, Tate 5, McFarlin 4, Lockard 3, Petty 3.
Kentucky Wesleyan (77) — Johnson 21, Conley 13, Nolot 13, Barga 8, Walton 8, Hoosier 6, Edmonds 3, Hammelman 3, R. Richardson 2.
