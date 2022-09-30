Jacquez Jones and Keidron Smith aren’t even sure where to find the visitors’ locker rooms at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, but the former Ole Miss transfers are helping No. 7 Kentucky navigate what to expect on the road Saturday against the 14th-ranked Rebels.
“It’s going to be a hostile crowd,” said Smith, a senior defensive back who played four seasons at Ole Miss before transferring to UK this year. “If we do what we’re supposed to do, we can probably keep the crowd out of it, but for the beginning of the game, the crowd’s going to be a little hostile. It’s going to be loud in there.”
Though the Rebels have switched to a more run-focused offensive approach since Jones and Smith last suited up for Ole Miss, the two know to expect a prolific, uptempo attack. They’ll be tasked with slowing down the fourth-best rushing offense in the country, which churns out 280.8 yards per contest.
“They’ve got a three-headed monster with three running backs, and they’re all the same type of running back mostly,” added Smith, who’s recorded seven tackles, three pass break-ups, an interception returned 65 yards for a TD against Florida and a fumble recovery. “This is different for me, seeing a lot more run than pass, but I think we’ll be ready for it.
“They run the ball hard, as anybody can tell. We’ve got to tackle, that’s first and foremost. We’ve got to make sure they get to the ground.”
Jones, now in his second season with the Wildcats, never expected to return to Oxford, Mississippi, after transferring — but he’s embracing the challenge ahead.
“It’s going to be different, but we all have a task at hand going into that stadium,” Jones said. “That’s to get a win, so that’s all I’m looking forward to.
“This is more personal for me. I’m excited to go back, but I do want to win. That’s the main focus.”
Jones, who’s racked up a team-best 26 tackles with 1.5 stops for loss, one sack, one pass break-up and a quarterback hurry, doesn’t plan on doing anything different to prepare, though.
“You got to treat it like every other game,” he said. “It’s the next game, so that’s why it’s the most important. We’ve just got to keep that mindset that it’s the next game up.”
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops noted the proficiency of the Rebels’ offense, which ranks 21st in the nation at 41 points per game.
“They’re hard to defend,” he said. “We all know they’re running the ball very effectively, but they still have very dangerous weapons in the pass game, as well.
“They put a lot of stress on you and different calls with strengths and weaknesses. We try to prepare for it as best as we can without chasing ghosts.”
Instead, Smith plans on chasing down ballcarriers.
“You don’t want to be on no long-drive situations,” he said, “because then you start to wear down as a defense. Having eye discipline, staying focused on your keys, that’s the main part. Don’t get caught looking with your eyes in the backfield.
“It’s still uptempo. (Ole Miss coach) Lane Kiffin has his ways, and I’ve been in that the past two years, so I’ve got a little output on what’s coming Saturday. I’m looking forward to that, as well.”
Despite the mixed feelings of returning to Oxford to face his old teammates, Jones is still glad to be a Wildcat.
“God works in mysterious ways. I’m not going to lie, before coming to Kentucky I knew nothing about Kentucky, nothing at all,” said the Tuscaloosa, Alabama native, laughing. “I knew where it was because I had to take geography in elementary school, that’s really the only thing I knew about it.
“Now, it’s like my forever home, and I’m blessed to be here.”
