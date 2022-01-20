Anjan Kashyab defeated Dylan Dethridge to win the Men’s Open Singles title and Arden Dethridge defeated Ella Cason to win the Women’s Open Singles crown at the KWC Winter Tennis Classic I held Jan. 14-18 in Owensboro.
Other men’s singles matchups included Dustin Stillwell defeating Matthew McGrail in Men’s A and Houston St. Johnson over Harris Shahbaz in Men’s B action.
Female singles finales included Beth Merchant defeating Charly Hayden in Women’s A; Alyssa Hall edging Eva Clark in Women’s B; and Hadley Corley over Kennedy Deaton in Women’s C.
Men’s double winners were Lucas McFall/Dylan Dethridge (Men’s Open); Jody Holder/Lucas Holder (Men’s A); and Jackson Donovan/Houston St. John (Men’s B).
Women’s double victors included Aisha Merchant/Beth Merchant (Women’s A) and Julia Marshall/Elizabeth Hayden (Women’s B).
Mixed doubles champions were Charly Hayden/Brett Conder in Mixed A and Elizabeth Padgett/Danny Padgett in Mixed B.
