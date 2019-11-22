Rod Drake laughed when asked about his job description as head coach of the Owensboro High School boys' basketball program.
"It's not for everybody," said Drake, with a chuckle. "This is just a different place. You're expected to win, and you're expected to win every year.
"So, yes, there's pressure because the expectations are very high, but the truth is that's the way I like it because people care so much. It means that much more when you do succeed at the highest level."
And Drake, 57, knows all about that.
Along with fellow senior star Dwight Higgs, Drake was a driving force in leading the Red Devils to the 1980 KHSAA State Championship, which, as it turned out, capped the Hall of Fame coaching career of Bobby Watson, who also led OHS to the state title in 1972.
"We were undersized, but that group never lost a basketball or football game in middle school," said Drake, who along with Higgs would help rekindle the championship culture at Kentucky Wesleyan in the early '80s. "We already knew how to win -- twelve like-minded people."
Flash forward 35 years to 2015, when Drake -- at this point head coach at Owensboro -- directed the Devils to another state championship; this one keyed by a pair of frontcourt stars, Aric Holman and Justin Miller, the Sweet 16 Most Valuable Player, and guard Jacoby Harris.
"That one was really special, in part because I lost my mother (Betty) the previous year," Drake recalled. "That made it especially memorable and emotional for me.
"Beyond that, it was almost a surreal experience. I felt like I was concussed, that everything was moving in slow motion. I remember asking my wife, Michelle, 'Is this really happening?' It was a whirlwind.
"We were in Lexington from Tuesday through Sunday, but we trusted the process, and that's why we were able to do what we did."
In 2008-09, Drake ascended from his assistant post to the helm following the departure of Wayne Breeden, who led OHS to 3rd Region championships in each of his two seasons.
The first few years to follow, however, weren't as kind to Drake or the Red Devils.
In Drake's first season, Owensboro won 20 games and a 9th District Tournament title, but dropped a one-point decision to Muhlenberg North in the semifinals of the 3rd Region Tournament.
OHS then went 13-12 in 2009-10 (first-round loss in district), 15-14 in 2010-11 (district runner-up, lost in regional semifinals), 8-20 in 2011-12 (first-round loss in district) and 19-11 in 2012-13 (district champs, lost in regional semifinals).
For the Red Devil faithful, the desire to go the distance was mounting.
"The magnitude of the pressure here, yeah, you definitely feel it, but I promise you no one wants this program to succeed more than I do," Drake said. "So, you learn to take constructive criticism. If you can't, this job isn't for you.
"You can walk in the grocery store and someone is smiling and patting you on the back. You can pay for your things and walk out of the store and somebody looks at you a little funny and asks when you're going back to state -- it goes with the job."
In 2013-14, Owensboro (21-11) won district and regional titles, returning to state, but Drake's junior-laden team lost 55-41 to Louisville Trinity in the first round.
"We all learned from that, just as our team in 1979 did after getting beat in the first round at state (54-51 to Ashland Blazer)," Drake recalled. "You can either feel sorry for yourself or an experience like that can motivate you to come back stronger and better -- that's what happened in both 1980 and 2015."
Drake, who led the Red Devils back to the Sweet 16 last season, has been associated with OHS in some form or fashion for as long as he can remember.
"I'm very fortunate in terms of role models," Drake said. "I grew up around the Crumps, the Thrustons, the Taylors, the Greenfields, and I also learned a great deal from every coach I played for.
see flame/page 18
flame
from page 2
"When Owensboro won state in '72, I was riding in a car behind the firetruck in the victory parade going down Frederica.
"I mean, I got to see guys like Doc (Kenny Higgs) and Jerry Thruston, later on (Apollo's) Rex Chapman, and never had to leave town -- think about that."
Drake also knew where he ultimately wanted to land.
"I always had a burning desire to be the coach at Owensboro," he said. "It was always a dream. I knew the job was different and could be challenging even when I played here, so, I don't know, maybe that prepared me for it a little better than some of the others who have come through."
Drake laughed.
"I look up in our gym and to this day we still have 75- and 80-year-old fans in the stands, and it's always been that way," he said. "Well, I can take one look at them and know exactly what they're expecting of us, and that's to win. And not just win, but win big.
"And that's OK because I get it, I'm just like them -- a Red Devil for life."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.