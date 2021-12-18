When University of Kentucky assistant coach Jon Sumrall was hired as Troy’s new head football coach in early December, it left Wildcats fans wondering if there were more coaches preparing to leave in the following weeks.
After all, the time between a team’s final regular-season game and its bowl contest is often chaotic. Coaches leave for other programs, some players hit the NCAA’s transfer portal, and others opt out to focus on preparing for the NFL Draft.
As it’s turned out for Kentucky, Sumrall has been the only “casualty” of the Cats’ success so far.
As is the case with any program that experiences a sustained level of prosperity, assistant coaches become a sought-after commodity. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen, nearing the end of his first season at UK, and defensive coordinator Brad White, in his fourth year, were among the names mentioned when job openings on other coaching staffs became available.
Perhaps nothing shows the direction the Cats are headed more than the fact that they stayed.
“Very excited to keep Brad and Liam in our staff,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said Thursday. “We’re going to miss Jon Sumrall, and we wish him nothing but the best.”
Part of it certainly stems from the fact that Stoops, who signed his own contract extension through the 2027 campaign on Friday, takes care of his guys, whether that’s financially or putting them in a position for success on his staff.
The other side of it, of course, is that they see the writing on the wall.
Brian Kelly was the head coach at Notre Dame for 12 years before bolting for LSU at the end of November. Despite more than a decade of building a program and getting the Fighting Irish into position for a run at this year’s College Football Playoffs, he left for a middling SEC team that went 6-6 in 2021. Not long after, reports say, he called White to offer him up to $2 million annually to accept the Tigers’ defensive coordinator job.
The response was quick and simple: No.
“I did not want to lose Brad,” Stoops said. “We, as an organization, did not want to lose Brad. He is a quality, quality man and a great football coach. He’s a great person, great coach. Very selfless and he does a terrific job in all areas.”
White, who has steadily emerged as one of the best defensive coordinators in the SEC, even donated his entire Citrus Bowl bonus to help victims of the tornadoes last week in western Kentucky.
Coen, who helped revamp UK’s offensive attack this season, was instrumental in the Cats’ development. Kentucky featured a balanced rushing and passing attack that yielded 32.8 points and 431.2 yards per game — both marked improvements from recent years.
The former Los Angeles Rams assistant coach has also garnered interest from other schools, but so far, UK is the only place Coen wants to be.
“You never know when a guy comes from the NFL how he’s going to do, but he relates very well to our current players,” Stoops said, “and he does an exceptional job in recruiting, and that’s why I mentioned Brad, doing the same thing with all the defensive guys and Liam with all the offensive guys. They really both do a terrific job.”
Now, as UK heads into its bowl game preparations and gets ready for the February signing period, there’s a sense of continuity within the Cats’ program. It serves as both a reminder to recruits of Kentucky’s stability, as well as a message to fans about what’s to come.
For both Coen and White — highly sought-after assistant coaches in college football — to stay in Lexington, when other offers were available, it says everything you need to know about where Kentucky stands.
