When practice starts for high school football teams, it is fresh and new, even for veteran players coming back for a second or even third season.
The KHSAA dead period is over, so there's already been a two-week break before football practice, which builds anticipation to get going.
"You get a boost at beginning, it's new," Owensboro High School coach Jay Fallin said.
Daviess County purposely takes an extra two weeks off before the dead period.
"A big part of that is giving ourselves extra time before dead period, we had been off four weeks," DC coach Matt Brannon said. "When they come back, kids are anxious to get back, they haven't been around each other in a while."
The question has always been how do coaches and players keep that level of enthusiasm going in the heat of two-a-days, which will be coming in a couple of weeks, when the pads are on and practices get more physical?
As the OHS football Twitter feed stated last week: "Every school in the state will have a great 1st day. It's all of the days afterward that will separate the good from the great."
"The way the KHSAA structures football season, you have a built-in break, everybody's always enthused to get back on day one," Fallin said. "The trick to growth is having the maturity to come back and practice well all the days throughout. It's on the coaching staff, but it's also on the kids -- the more maturity there is, you can have good practices on a Monday morning when it's really hot."
At Apollo and Owensboro Catholic, trying to change things up in practices with 7-on-7 competition can keep things fresh.
"The biggest thing is you've got to figure out is a way to keep interest up," Apollo coach Phillip Hawkins said. "We move kids from one side of the ball to the next. They'll do offense one day, defense the next day."
Catholic sees 7-on-7 as a major focus in the preseason because of its pass-heavy style of offense.
"We probably put more emphasis on 7-on-7 and passing stuff," Catholic coach Jason Morris said. "I think it keeps our skill kids more interested. Our linemen, we try to put them in linemen challenges, put them in the weight room. To keep them motivated, we preach to them about doing this together. We won our first 7-on-7 tournament; winning helps keep kids motivated. But we put them in situations where we're competing."
Perhaps the football mindset is the biggest factor in keeping players at a strong intensity level throughout preseason practice.
"It takes what it takes, it takes a lot of sacrifice," Fallin said. "We have to get out there and install plays. This is the time of year when you have to build a foundation of conditioning, it's not real fun. A lot of the sacrifice it takes to be a good team is the same as it was in the (70s) when Gerald Poynter was head coach."
Hawkins shared that sentiment.
"Kids we have in our program want to be there," Hawkins said. "Any kid that was a fringe kid is long gone."
