People who take care of the surfaces at golf courses have long hours in the summertime, when a lot of people play and fairways and greens need a lot of attention.
The greenskeeping crew at Ben Hawes Golf Course started working around 6 a.m. one morning late this week. Kevin Logsdon, who is senior greens superintendent at Ben Hawes and Hillcrest Golf Course, started at 4:40 a.m.
"We got the irrigation going, we had a problem with it, we prepared and sprayed our greens today with fungicide and fertilizer," Logsdon said. "The guys were here a little before 6, I assigned them the jobs they're doing today. They mowed the fairways."
There are usually six or seven jobs that have to be done daily, including mowing fairways, mowing greens, changing cups and working on tees. Two workers mow the rough along the course every day. Once they go through the whole course, it's time to start over again.
"I leave it up to the two guys doing it all the time, they know where they went at the first of the week," Logsdon said of the rough mowers. "They know where to go back after they go all the way through. They'll work around golfers where they might do the first couple of holes early in the morning, then they'll jump ahead so they're not having to bother golfers.
"You look for gaps, if there's a space between a few golfers, or if we get in front of them and then come back. We jump around with what we have to do."
Golfers are the customers, so not bothering them during rounds is important.
"You get a feel for how far to stay away," said Sam Bodine, a greens superintendent at Ben Hawes. "Since we play golf, we know when we would get agitated if someone was next to you. You want to keep them happy first and foremost."
It's the same workload at other courses in the area like Owensboro Country Club, Panther Creek Golf Club and The Pearl.
Greens at the courses are generally bentgrass, which is a cool-weather grass. Greens get watered every afternoon because bentgrass doesn't take stress very well, according to Logsdon.
"The most challenging part is to keep these things (greens) alive in summer," Logsdon said. "Hot spots might turn a little purple, we'll water those spots and might do the whole green. We poked holes in these the other day so air and water could get through."
Bodine does the fertilizer and fungicide spraying. Fairways receive growth regulator to slow the Bermudagrass down so it doesn't grow so fast. Spraying is done once a week.
The heavy playing season runs through October, which is prime time to play because of cooler weather. Some golfers will even go out in the winter.
Course superintendents and workers are active in the winter also, sharpening reels for large specialty golf course mowers.
"We sharpen the reels, they've got 11 blades on the greens mowers," Logsdon said. "We have a grinding machine, we have to level it up, we let it grind then we have to put it back together."
Winter is also a time for maintenance projects like putting in drainage systems or working on bunker drainage.
Working outdoors and being around golf courses a lot are main motivators for greenskeepers.
"I always liked being outside," Bodine said. "I wasn't a fit to be behind a desk. I grew up playing golf all through high school, I decided why not be out all the time and start getting paid for it? I enjoy it."
