Kelsey Kennedy scored a game-best 22 points to drive Ohio County past visiting Warren Central 64-42 in a girls' high school basketball game on Monday in Hartford.
The Lady Eagles led 10-6 at the first break, then outscored the Lady Dragons 17-6 in the second period to secure a 27-12 halftime advantage. Kennedy drained three 3-pointers in the second stanza.
Rain Embry added 17 points for Ohio County, which improved to 7-4.
Warren Central (3-9) was led by Taelor Leach, who scored 14 points.
WARREN CENTRAL 6-6-11-19 -- 42
OHIO COUNTY 10-17-13-24 -- 64
Warren Central (42) -- Leach 14, Lewis 9, Johnson 8, Robinson 3, Wheeler 3, Ray 3, Conner 2.
Ohio County (64) -- Kennedy 22, Embry 17, Gaddis 9, Bullock 8, Vanover 6, Probus 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.