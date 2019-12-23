As a longtime member of the Ohio County High School girls' basketball team, Kelsey Kennedy has seen and experienced the downside and the upside of the game.
She likes the upside a whole lot better.
The 5-foot-9 junior guard is a driving force for a Lady Eagles program that has had a dramatic rise of fortunes in recent seasons -- going from one victory when she was a member of the team as an eighth-grader to re-establishing itself as a 3rd Region contender.
"It's an amazing program now," said Kennedy, who produced 19 points and nine rebounds in Ohio County's 69-66 double-overtime conquest of Daviess County in the championship game of Saturday's Dairy Queen/Danny Annis Classic at Ohio County High School. "Our team chemistry has really come together, and there's not much drama -- which is good.
"I love our coaches, I love our players, and I think we'll continue to get better as the season goes along. We have a blue-collar mentality here and that's making a big difference for us."
Kennedy, who averages 15 points and six rebounds per game, does a little bit of everything. She often brings the ball up the court, can shoot the 3-pointer, is counted on for ball distribution, has a knack for securing clutch rebounds and plays head-up defense.
"It's about playing an overall game for me," Kennedy said. "I want to be a player who provides what we need, want to be a player who can make plays at both ends of the floor."
Ohio County coach Matt Brigance counts on it.
"Kelsey does it all for us," Brigance said. "Because of her importance to our team, I stay on her pretty hard at times, but she takes it the right way. She's a very coachable player and that's what's made her one of the leaders of our team.
"For us to be the team we want to be, she has to do a lot, and she's willing to take on that load. She works hard and wants to be the best player she can be, and our team has benefited from that.
"She has a great attitude and a workman's mentality. She understands the game well and knows what it takes for us to have success."
Kennedy, who has been affiliated with the OCHS varsity program since she was in seventh grade, averaged a team-best 13.2 points and added 5.4 rebounds per game last season as a sophomore, helping the Lady Eagles go 21-10.
This season, Ohio County has won six of its first nine games before Christmas.
"We've gotten better at sharing the ball -- moving the ball and finding the open player," said Kennedy, a 4.0 student in the classroom. "We're playing together, pulling together as a team, and that's what it takes to win over the course of a long season.
"We have room for improvement, too. Our defense can be better in terms of stopping ball penetration, and on offense, I believe we can be more consistent with our shots.
"But we're getting there, and that's the main thing. As long as we continue to work hard every day, good things are going to happen for our team."
