The Kentucky 2A Boys and Girls Basketball Championships will be decided this weekend at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
The action begins Thursday with four first-round games in the boys’ schedule: Mason County vs. Calloway County at 2 p.m.; Adair County vs. Lexington Catholic at 3:30 p.m.; Larue County vs. Knox Central at 5 p.m.; and Lawrence County vs. Christian Academy Louisville at 6:30 p.m.
The semifinals will be Saturday at 2 and 3:30 p.m., followed by the championship Sunday at 2 p.m.
On the girls’ side, Friday’s first-round matchups will be: Hart Couty vs. Christian Academy Louisville at 2 p.m.; Mercer County vs. Taylor County at 3:30 p.m.; Bell County vs. Hopkins County Central at 5 p.m.; and Harrison County vs. Rowan County at 6:30 p.m.
The semifinals are slated for Saturday at 5 and 6:30 p.m., with the title game scheduled for Sunday at noon.
Advanced ticket sales are available online at OwensboroTickets.com. All tickets are general admission for $13, can be purchased online or at the Sportscenter door, and are good for each game within that day’s session.
“We are looking forward to continuing our tremendous partnership with Owensboro and Daviess County,” Kentucky 2A Championship chairman Jeremy Tackett said in a release. “This tournament will give the schools in the Kentucky 2A Championships an opportunity to play at terrific facilities with a fantastic atmosphere.”
The Kentucky 2A Championships began in 2018-19 as a way for schools too large to compete in the All ‘A’ Classic to still vie for a midseason state title.
