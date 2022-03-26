Hundreds of fishermen and spectators are expected to travel to Owensboro this October as the city serves as host to the inaugural Kentucky Blues Catfishing Tournament on the Ohio River, Visit Owensboro announced Friday.
The event will replace the now-defunct Monsters on the Ohio tournament, which became an Owensboro staple after 10 years of operation before coming to an end earlier this year.
It didn’t take long for brothers Cory and Chris Ramsey, founders of the Bama Blues Catfishing Tournament in Wheeler Lake, Alabama, to step in.
“As one of the longest-running and largest tournaments in the country, Monsters on the Ohio was a signature event in the industry,” said Cory Ramsey. “A void was left open on the Ohio River when that tournament decided to discontinue. After a number of anglers reached out to us, expressing their desire for a large catfish tournament to return to the Ohio River, Owensboro, Kentucky, was the first and only city we reached out to.”
The Ramsey brothers started out as avid fishermen before opening a fishing reel repair and upgrade shop, then later became tournament directors in an effort to progress the sport. After spearheading events all over the country, they couldn’t pass up the opportunity to do the same in Owensboro.
“With our own large, 150-plus-boat tournament named the Bama Blues, it only seemed fitting to coin the ‘Blues’ name for the Owensboro tournament and call it Kentucky Blues,” Chris Ramsey said. “’Blues’ ties everything together quite well, as Kentucky is known for its bluegrass culture, and blue catfish is the largest freshwater species in this country.
“With the partnership between Visit Owensboro and the City of Owensboro, we plan to put on a great event for the hundreds of anglers in attendance, and the hundreds of spectators we hope to see during the weigh-in at English Park.”
Visit Owensboro President Mark Calitri expects the Kentucky Blues to create an even bigger footprint in the catfishing tournament industry for the city.
“Monsters on the Ohio was such a longtime tradition, and we were sad to see it go,” Calitri said. “We are thrilled for this new event that will be happening on the same weekend that Monsters on the Ohio traditionally took place. We’re expecting it to grow even bigger and produce a nice economic impact for our city and county.”
According to Calitri, the event was a result of “strong collaboration between Tim Ross and his public events team at the City of Owensboro and the team at Visit Owensboro.”
“We are excited to bring an elite catfishing tournament back to our riverfront this year with the Kentucky Blues tournament,” said Ross, director of public events for the City of Owensboro. “Helping develop Monsters on the Ohio over the last 11 years established Owensboro as a world-class location for catfishing. We are looking forward to bringing teams back to our city from all the country for the new tournament this fall.”
For more information, visit facebook.com/bamablues or thebama blues.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.