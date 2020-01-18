The University of Kentucky is hoping this will be a recovery game, but it will be tested going to Arkansas for a Saturday afternoon game.
The Wildcats are 12-4, 3-1 in the SEC after falling at South Carolina on a last-second 3-point bank shot. They are ranked No. 10 but probably on the way back down next week.
Meeting Arkansas now would’ve been challenging enough anyway, but coming off a tough loss and looking at a second straight road game has increased the difficulty for the Wildcats.
Arkansas has a lofty 14-2 record. One of those losses was 86-79 in overtime at Western Kentucky University on Dec. 7th at Diddle Arena.
Arkansas’ lone SEC loss in four games was a 79-77 decision at LSU.
South Carolina was more physical than Kentucky in several aspects, and UK coach John Calipari knows Arkansas can play the same way despite its lack of size overall.
“It was one team clearing space and the other team buckling under,” Calipari said of what he saw in the second half against South Carolina.
“One team clears space on both ends. Shot goes up, three guys run, and on the other end get hit and kind of crumble. It’s good for them to see it.
“Our pick-and-roll defense again — because you cannot become confident defensively if you’re getting thrown around. You can’t get a rebound and you’re absolutely getting man-handled, you’re not going to be confident defensively.”
Calipari zeroed in on a series of plays by Keion Brooks, who has started five straight games for UK. He had seven rebounds and two steals at South Carolina. Brooks was also 0-for-5 from the floor and missed two 3-point shots.
“I had to take Keion out because he had a wide-open shot and he choose to walk or try to — well, why didn’t you shoot it when you know you’re a finisher and I’m telling you to shoot and I don’t care if you make it?” Calipari explained. “You made a choice.”
Brooks’ mindset became don’t take the open shot because he was timid after not making any shots against South Carolina.
Calipari’s solution was time honored.
“Get in that gym and practice more,” Calipari said. “Your job is to shoot that shot.”
Brooks is a 6-foot-7 freshman who could be important at small forward.
He could tell that UK took a step back in the South Carolina loss because of its overall play in that game.
“Just a lack of discipline, really,” Brooks said of UK’s defense in the second half against South Carolina. “A lack of discipline to go box your man out, a lack of discipline to stay on your assignment, a lack of discipline to react to the scouting report. It’s just our lack of discipline overall that hurt us in the second half.
“We pride ourselves on defense and being physical and these last two games we’ve kind of slipped in that area.”
Arkansas is best defensively in an area where UK has proved woeful — 3-point shooting.
Arkansas’ 3-point field-goal defense is the best in the country at 22.8%.
Kentucky is hitting 32.1% from 3, which is 214th in the country.
The Razorbacks are trying to turn teams over at a high rate, averaging 9.1 steals a game and causing over 17 turnovers a game.
Four players are scoring in double figures for Arkansas, led by Mason Jones at 18.1 points a game and Isaiah Joe at 17.8 points a game.
