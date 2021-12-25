The Wildcats didn’t wait until Christmas to hand out their presents this year.
Instead, Kentucky did it throughout the 2021 football season — spreading cheer and gift-giving out over a four-month period, instead. By the time Christmas morning rolled around, the proverbial stockings had already been stuffed for weeks.
And, based on the Cats’ 9-3 record and bid to the Citrus Bowl, UK’s fans should be happy with their haul.
So what gifts, exactly, did Kentucky deliver this year?
Wildcats fans begged — pleaded, even — for a better offense. Enter offensive coordinator Liam Coen, Penn State transfer quarterback Will Levis, Nebraska transfer wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and a new-look UK offense that displayed a night-and-day difference compared to past years.
Last season, the Cats were amongst the Southeastern Conference’s worst programs in scoring (21.8 points per game), ranking dead last in passing offense (121.5 yards) and total offense (318.9 yards) despite a rushing attack that ranked third in the league (196.6 yards).
The word “balance” was thrown around like candy at times, though it was never truly achieved until this season rolled around.
When you bring in a tandem like Levis and Robinson, however, and pair them with an offensive coordinator that’s used to an electrifying, pro-style offense, positive results are sure to follow.
UK can still pound the ball on the ground — and why wouldn’t the Cats, behind the services of the Big Blue Wall? — but the offense is far less predictable. Players going in motion, play-action passes and an offense that adapted to what the defense allowed were all Kentucky staples in 2021.
As a result, Mark Stoops’ squad finished fifth in the SEC in scoring (33.3), eighth in total yardage (431.1) and 10th in passing (225) while still churning out 206.1 rushing yards per contest.
In a word: Balance.
Levis finished fifth in the SEC with 2,593 yards, sixth in the league with 23 touchdowns and seventh in quarterback rating with a 149.45 mark, despite throwing the second-most interceptions (12) in the conference.
All Kentucky needed was a signal-caller who could keep defenses honest. Instead, Levis turned out to be a gift that helped the Cats’ offense take a major step forward — and he’s already announced a return for next year.
Robinson, meanwhile, has been a revelation for UK.
The former Western Hills and Kentucky Mr. Football was second in the SEC in receiving yards (1,164) and third in receptions (94) with seven touchdowns. His ability to stretch defenses downfield has been unparalleled in the last few seasons at UK.
Chris Rodriguez Jr. only added to the foundation that he built last year. The junior running back ranked second in the league with 1,272 rushing yards and finished with eight rushing touchdowns, sharing the scoring load with Levis (387 yards, nine TDs on the ground).
And, not to be forgotten, much of Kentucky’s offensive output was a product of its tremendous offensive line, spearheaded by consensus All-American Darian Kinnard. The Cats’ offensive line serves as the most integral piece to the puzzle — without them paving the way up front, none of Kentucky’s offensive evolution would even be possible.
So, as UK prepares for its upcoming New Year’s Day bowl matchup against Iowa, the Cats don’t have to worry about handing out presents.
After all, they’ve been delivering gifts on the football field since September. They won nine games, with a chance to reach 10 victories for just the third time in program history and the second time in the last four seasons. They finished second in the SEC East, trailing only No. 3 Georgia. They beat Florida in early October, setting off a field-storming for the ages in Lexington, and they capped off the regular season with a never-in-doubt rout of Louisville.
Kentucky’s been delivering all year. A win in Orlando would simply be the cherry on top of what’s already been a monumental campaign.
