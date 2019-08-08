The University of Kentucky football team will host seven home games in 2020, including league matchups against South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and Georgia, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday.
The Wildcats will also travel to Florida, Auburn, Missouri, Tennessee and Louisville.
UK opens its season Sept. 5 against Eastern Michigan, which the Wildcats play in the second week of the 2019 campaign.
Kentucky will begin SEC competition against Florida for the third season in a row on Sept. 12. Last year, the Wildcats snapped a 31-game losing streak to the Gators with a 27-16 win in Gainesville, Florida.
The Cats then return home for a Sept. 19 meeting against Kent State, which UK holds a 7-0 advantage over -- the last meeting being a 47-14 decision in 2012.
Kentucky hosts South Carolina on Sept. 26, followed by a trip to Auburn on Oct. 3.
The Cats haven't played Auburn since 2015, when the Tigers claimed a 30-27 victory in Lexington. UK's previous win in the series was a 21-14 victory in 2009 that broke a 15-game losing streak to Auburn.
UK plays consecutive home games against Eastern Illinois (Oct. 10) and Vanderbilt (Oct. 17), followed by a trip to Missouri on Oct. 24.
The Cats' off date is set for Oct. 31, with a trip to Tennessee (Nov. 7) the next week.
UK hosts its permanent SEC West opponent, Mississippi State, on Nov. 14. Georgia then visits Kroger Field on Nov. 21.
The Wildcats close the season at rival Louisville on Nov. 28.
The league schedule is similar to its 2019 iteration, in which UK will play every team in the SEC East once, one permanent opponent from the SEC West and one rotating opponent each year from the SEC West. In 2020, that rotating team is Auburn, and the Wildcats aren't scheduled to face the Tigers again until at least 2026.
2020 UK FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 5|Eastern Michigan
Sept. 12|at Florida
Sept 19|Kent State
Sept 26|South Carolina
Oct. 3|at Auburn
Oct. 10|Eastern Illinois
Oct. 17|Vanderbilt
Oct. 24|at Missouri
Nov. 7|at Tennessee
Nov. 14|Mississippi State
Nov. 21|Georgia
Nov. 28|at Louisville
